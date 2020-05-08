Lancaster, Colebrook Hospitals Begin Reopening On Monday

Hospitals in northern New Hampshire will offer more procedures and treatments effective Monday.
The gradual return to a wider array of elective treatments is consistent with N.H. Gov. Sununu’s re-opening task force guidelines, as well as with those of the Centers for Disease Control, says James Patry, spokesman for the hospitals of the North Country Healthcare system in northern New Hampshire.
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster will resume a number of procedures and offerings, previously suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
The reopening will also occur at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency.
The implementation depends on the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and staff resources, while monitoring patient volume and hospitalizations.
“North Country Healthcare hospitals and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency providers, nurses and staff have contributed significant time and research into the careful development of our phased-in approach to resuming services for patients in our communities,” said Tom Mee, chief executive officer of North Country Healthcare.
“We are committed to re-establishing a number of care offerings in a manner that is safe for everyone within our facilities and within their homes.”
Phase 1 includes scheduling time-sensitive surgical procedures where they have historically been performed. Outpatient clinic appointments, including for many specialties, which were previously suspended will also slowly return.
During this phase, staff will continue to be screened daily before beginning work, including temperature.
Reminder calls for appointments will be conducted for new patients to assess risks due to COVID-19. Patients will be asked about symptoms, recent travel, contact with any individuals infected or potentially infected.
Patients will be screened at their vehicle or at the facility entrance at the time of arrival. Patients will be asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, chills, body aches and loss of taste or smell.
Handwashing/hand sanitizing of patients and staff will continue, Patry said.
Hand sanitizer will be available, the lobbies will be cleaned regularly and waiting rooms won’t be open unless for arrival and discharge.
Patient appointments will be staggered, paperwork will be done later, and time-sensitive procedures for patients with pain, will resume on a staggered schedule.
There won’t be any visitors, except for one support person for labor/delivery at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, end-of-life care, and a limit to one caregiver to each patient in all facilities.
Home health and hospice services through North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in New Hampshire will be available for patients who are at high-risk and who continue to shelter in place. Services like COVID-19 testing, as appropriate, can be administered in a patient’s home, Patry said.
The emergency departments of all NCHC hospitals remain open and ready to treat medical emergencies.
