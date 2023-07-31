Lancaster Company’s Affordable Housing Efforts Progress Despite Challenges
Buy Now

PAK Solutions is approaching the midway point in efforts to create 16 workforce housing units in downtown Lancaster including eight in the former Chesley Block, at right, which have stalled due to a shortage of available contractors, cost hikes and lack of grant funding. (File Photo)

LANCASTER — Two years ago PAK Solutions LLC launched an ambitious initiative to address a regional housing shortage.

In spite of challenges, those efforts have yielded results.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments