Lancaster Company’s Affordable Housing Efforts Progress Despite Challenges

LANCASTER — Two years ago PAK Solutions LLC launched an ambitious initiative to address a regional housing shortage.
In spite of challenges, those efforts have yielded results.
Sharon Kopp, the community outreach coordinator for PAK Solutions, said plans to create 16 workforce housing units in the downtown are approaching the halfway point.
Six of eight units at 95-99 Main St. are renovated and occupied, and the remaining two are expected to come online later this year.
“It’s all workforce housing and it’s not all for PAK Solutions,” Kopp said. “We have some of our own employees there and other local employees from the hospital, the school, the state, you name it.”
Meanwhile plans to create eight additional units at 55 Main St. have stalled because of rising project costs, a lack of grant funding, and a shortage of available contractors.
The cost challenges are three-fold, Kopp said: Material prices have doubled due to inflation; Developers must make large investments in an elevator (to meet ADA access requirements) and three-phase power connection (to avoid system overload); And — perhaps most significant — PAK Solutions’ grant application to the state’s $100 million InvestNH program was denied.
“We were hoping to receive some of that InvestNH money and we were not awarded any of it. So it’s been a struggle,” Kopp said.
Formerly known as PAK 2000, the company was purchased by a group of investors on June 1, 2017.
Over the past six years, PAK Solutions increased staffing from under 20 to nearly 90 employees.
While the company hired “a lot of local people,” they have also recruited from out-of-area to maintain and support growth. Efforts to attract and retain workers have been frustrated by a regional lack of housing.
That prompted the company owners to take a bold step.
In 2021 they purchased 95-97 Main St. for approximately $465,000 and then closed on 55 Main St. (the historic Chesley Block) on Oct. 4 for approximately $400,000.
PAK Solutions intends to maintain street-level retail spaces in both buildings. The company recently got permission to subdivide the basement of 55 Main St. into two commercial spaces.
The company also maintains an additional five housing units in various locations locally.
Since changing hands, the company has boosted production. Today it runs 16 production lines and manufactures 300,000 to 500,000 plastic bags per day, serving customers across the country and around the world.
They make so-called “flexible packaging,” and their products range from security bags for retail stores, coin and cash bags for banks, specimen bags for medial labs, mailer bags for online merchants, bread and potato bags, soil and mulch bags, and more.
PAK Solutions also runs a full-service print shop for bag labeling.
The in-development workforce housing on Main Street will help PAK Solutions to fill job openings (such as second-shift and print-shop positions) but isn’t meant to serve the company alone.
Kopp said the workforce housing at 55 and 95-97 Main St. was intended to benefit the entire community, including other employers like Trividia Manufacturing Solutions Inc. and Weeks Medical Center.
The housing problem extends beyond Lancaster.
New Hampshire’s tough rental market became even tougher during COVID-19. The Granite State’s 2-bedroom vacancy rate is below 1 percent, and 2-bedroom rents average nearly $1,500, according to a report by the New Hampshire Housing Authority.
Making the rental market even tighter are the growth of short-term rental properties (AirBNB, VRBO, etc.) and the spate of COVID-fueled home sales.
In addition to PAK Solutions, the non-profit Northern Forest Center is renovating the former Parker J. Noyes building in downtown Lancaster to include six two-bedroom apartments.
Similarly, that project was in response to the needs of area employers.
