Lancaster: ConCom Requests 17 Conditions On Power Line Rebuild

LANCASTER — The Conservation Commission on Monday asked that 17 conditions be placed on a power line rebuild.
Those conditions would provide the Conservation Commission with significant oversight powers, allowing them to monitor the project’s impacts on wetlands, wildlife, groundwater, protected lands, and abutting residents.
It continues the Conservation Commission’s careful review of Eversource’s plans to install new wire and replace 202 H-frame structures along an 18-mile corridor through Northumberland, Lancaster and Whitefield.
The number of conditions is significant.
It reflects the Conservation Commission’s apprehension with the project.
Following months of diligent work — numerous discussions, input sessions and site walks, and a thorough review of project documents — the commission identified 11 specific concerns. Most centered on construction impacts.
Those concerns and conditions were included in the Conservation Commission report filed with the state Department of Environmental Services as part of the dredge and fill permitting process. It is one of eight state and federal permits required for the project.
According to Eversource, the 115-kilovolt line from Northumberland to Whitefield is due for replacement. The existing H-frames are over 70-year-old and are in poor condition due to age, insect and woodpecker damage, and pole rot. Structures will be 11 feet taller on average. In Lancaster 13 of 63 structures will increase more than 15 feet in height, and only two of those are within 500 feet of a residence.
Project construction is expected to take 18 months.
THE REPORT
The Lancaster Conservation Commission report was authored by Chair Racheal Stuart. She wrote that much of the existing power line right of way is “relatively undisturbed” and “in its current condition provides important open spaces for wildlife habitat through remote forested areas.”
The power line currently passes through Lancaster’s potion of the Heritage Trail, its only municipal forest, and its top-ranked wetland, the Page Hill Wetland Complex.
“There are special places for Lancaster residents,” Stuart wrote, noting that during the 2020 Lancaster Master Plan update, ” public input prioritized the protection of natural resources and open space and conservation, and protection of wetlands are strategic priories for the [conservation commission].”
In the report, Stuart writes, Conservation Commission members conducting a site walk on April 25 found plastic trash which was “apparently” left by contractors conducting pre-application work. It was found 100 feet from nesting geese and ducks.
She also wrote that, contrary to Eversource statements, there are not many preexisting ATV or snow machine trails along the right of way, and no authorized snow machine or ATV trails.
CONCERNS AND CONDITIONS
The following are the concerns listed by the Lancaster Conservation Commission in their report filed with DES as part of the dredge and fill permitting process.
1. Oversight of Eversource contractors for the duration of the construction process. Specifically, monitoring of work that could impact wetland areas, vernal pools, wildlife habitat, and invasives, and to ensure there is no trash left in the ROW.
2. Significant temporary impacts to wetlands that will occur throughout the project area to reach poles.
3. The construction of proposed permanent gravel access roads, potentially increasing access by unauthorized users such as ATVs. Given the number of wetlands throughout the project, there is concern they will be negatively impacted by unauthorized off-road motorized use from the public. Additionally, that the gravel roads will fragment aquatic habitat and wildlife connectivity throughout the ROW and increase wildlife mortality.
4. The potential to introduce or spread invasives in what currently appear to be almost invasive-free wetlands and upland areas.
5. The impact of construction on sensitive wildlife habitat in the ROW and in nearby upland areas, including but not limited to a great blue heron rookery, wood turtle, painted turtle, osprey, and northern harrier habitat.
6. Impacts of construction in Lancaster’s most valuable wetlands.
7. The duration of temporary construction matting which will exceed one year, increasing the potential impact on function and value of soils and wildlife habitat.
8. Vernal pool impacts, both in the ROW and in upland areas, particularly if construction matting is left in place for more than a year, and if construction takes place during the breeding season.
9. Erosion and stream bank destabilization at the sites, as well as sedimentation downstream in intermittent and perennial streams, particularly during extreme weather events during and after construction.
10. Aquifer degradation.
11. Impairment of surface water quality in streams, and Israel’s and Connecticut Rivers downstream.
The following are the recommendations requested by the Lancaster Conservation Commission in their report filed with DES as part of the dredge and fill permitting process:
1. Provide all contractors’ look ahead schedule as soon as they are produced and notify LCC within twenty-four hours if there are changes to the schedule, and when the monitor is conducting unannounced visits.
2. Include LCC in all Temporary Wetland Impact Reports.
3. Notify LCC in advance of construction observation visits by environmental monitor and notify LCC of changes to the schedule.
4. Notify LCC of the schedule for post-construction monitoring visits by the environmental monitor and notify LCC of changes to the schedule.
5. Provide LCC with staging area locations once a contractor has identified them.
6. Notify LCC if any blasting is required.
7. Any invasive vegetation, currently sparsely distributed, to be flagged with a buffer area in the field prior to construction with a briefing to contractors to avoid the buffered area.
8. Any invasive vegetation established in the area both during and after construction to be removed by Eversource for at least three growing seasons.
9. Provide at least three weeks advance notice before machine access in the following areas: a. Page Hill/Burnside Brook Wetland Complex b. Wood turtle habitat c. Osprey nesting area(s) d. Great blue heron rookery
10. Construction in area of identified wood turtle habitat to be limited to when ground is frozen.
11. Construction in areas of Osprey nesting to be halted during breeding season and not resumed until after chicks have fully fledged.
12. Additional work be conducted to identify vernal pools, per “Vernal Pool” section of Elise Lawson letter (Attachment A) which advises multiple field visits during different seasons to adequately identify vernal pools. Construction in areas of vernal pools, either currently identified or found in the future, to be halted during breeding season.
13. Notify LCC Chair within 48 hours of any concerns they receive from residents during any phase of the project.
14. Eversource to conduct proactive outreach to landowners about their willingness to work with them to ensure there is no unauthorized use during and after construction is completed, and to report to LCC monthly on this outreach. This would include Eversource providing and installing gates, boulders, signage, and other barriers to ensure unauthorized access does not increase.
15. New gravel roads to and within the ROW should be temporary and not remain in place after construction. Gravel should be removed as soon as possible, and access roads should not be opened for public access. Areas should be reclaimed as soon as possible.
16. Ensure erosion and stream bank stabilization at the sites, as well as downstream in intermittent and perennial streams: a. Proper installation of erosion control devices b. Monitor for sedimentation accumulation and possible failure c. Additional preparation before any major storm to ensure performance during heavy precipitation events (rain and/or snow melt) d. Erosion control removed when area has stabilized, and vegetation re-established.
17. Site visits before, during and after construction by LCC-contracted professional wetlands or soil scientist and the Wetlands Bureau to ensure proper use of erosion control, complete restoration of temporary wetland impact areas, and that there is no loss in functionality of all wetlands, particularly Page Hill/Burnside Brook and Israel’s River wetlands.
