Lancaster Considers Community Power Program

LANCASTER — Last month, Standard Power president Robert Hayden made a persuasive pitch: Sign up with us and save a boatload of money.
Naturally, the select board was interested.
However, it’s more than just a simple sign-on-the-dotted-line electric contract.
Standard Power is offering low-cost electricity through the state’s Community Power Law.
Under the law, the town must form an Energy Committee and establish a Community Power Program to be eligible.
The process requires nine meetings, three of them public, and takes a minimum two-and-a-half to three months to complete.
It would have to be completed by mid-February to submit the Community Power Program for Town Meeting approval.
So, the select board on July 3 requested more information to determine if they could complete the necessary steps in time for a March vote.
LOWER COSTS
Previously, utility companies provided the infrastructure and supplied the power.
Under the 2019 Community Power Law, municipalities can become the supplier.
Towns can establish community power programs, in cooperation with an energy broker, to offer low-cost wholesale energy direct to residents.
As of last month, Standard Power offered a baseline supply rate of 11.1 cents per kilowatt hour, 55 percent below the current Eversource rate.
Traditional utilities would continue to own, maintain and charge for infrastructure.
Beyond cheaper electricity, community power programs can offer longer-term fixed-term contracts (up to 2½ years) in comparison to traditional utilities. That’s because community power programs purchase power on a flexible schedule, while utilities buy electricity twice a year in six month increments.
Long-term contracts carry appeal in New England, where natural gas accounts for 57 percent of energy production, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
Last year, due to the rising cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants, New Hampshire electric rates skyrocketed. While natural gas prices have come down since last year’s spike, prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
MORE OPTIONS
Another benefit to community power, municipalities can buy different percentages of renewable power.
Four communities that worked with Standard Power to launch community power programs earlier this year (Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, and Wilton ) will offer rates that range from 11.1 cents per kWh for the state minimum renewable energy requirement (23.4 percent) to 11.47 cents/kWh for 33 percent renewable energy to 13.9 cents/kWh for 100 percent renewable.
A competitor in the community power sector, non-profit Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, is offering 15.8 cents/kWh for the base rate (23.4 percent renewable) and 16.2 cents/kWh for 33 percent renewable.
The state’s renewable energy requirement will increase to 25.2 percent in 2025.
In participating towns, customers would automatically be enrolled in the community power program, and would have to opt out of community power to purchase electricity from another provider.
Customers would be able to opt in/out every monthly billing period.
