Lancaster Considers Fireworks Ordinance

LANCASTER — The Select Board got their first look at a draft fireworks ordinance on Monday.
As written, it would forbid individuals under 21 from using fireworks and would require those 21 and over to obtain a permit from the Lancaster fire chief at least 72 hours prior to the fireworks display.
Permit holders would be prohibited from using fireworks after 10:30 p.m. and during high fire-danger conditions and would be limited to low-grade consumer fireworks.
The purpose of the ordinance, according to a draft copy, is to protect residents from excessive noise that “jeopardizes” their “health and welfare” and “degrades” their quality of life.
The Select Board deferred discussion on the matter to a later date. They meet next on July 5.
Communities across the region have proposed limits on fireworks in response to rising complaints.
For many, the problem is tied to the sharp growth of short-term rentals.
Lancaster resident John Garrison said some seasonal visitors “don’t respect our properties the way we respect our properties … and this becomes their playground where no rules exist.”
He called for the Select Board to pass the fireworks ordinance to protect local residents.
At least a half-dozen North Country communities had fireworks regulations in place last year, according to NHPR. They were Bath, Carroll, Clarksville, Easton, Littleton and Lisbon.
“It’s great that we can have fireworks here in New Hampshire. I mean that’s pretty damn cool, you know,” Garrison said. “But there needs to be a limit as to when you can use them, where you can use them, and what times you can use them. Because they’re very disruptive. They’re just as loud as gunfire, as cannon fire.”
“So I would ask for you all to seriously consider putting an ordinance in place that at least provides some rules for people visiting us, and residents, to manage their use of the fireworks.”
The draft ordinance lays out 13 permit conditions. In addition to those already mentioned, permit applicants would have to show documentation that the fireworks were purchased from an in-state retailer, not be “under the influence” of alcohol or drugs, and agree to maintain 100 feet of distance from structures, woodlands, overhead utilities and property lines.
The draft ordinance includes a penalty structure of a $250 fine and revocation of permit for the first offense, and a $1,000 fine and revocation of a permit for second and subsequent offenses. Offenders could be prohibited from obtaining any further fireworks permits.
Select Board member Leon Rideout was receptive to the idea.
“I will definitely seriously consider it,” he said.
He cautioned that a firework ordinance, while potentially a way to address the issue, would not be a cure-all.
“Because of the nature of fireworks, it probably won’t eliminate 100 percent of it. But it will give us tools for the departments to use, absolutely.”
