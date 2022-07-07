Lancaster Couple File New Legal Action Against NHDOT

After winning on appeal at the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2020, a Lancaster couple who filed legal action against the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for using eminent domain to take a piece of their land, that they said wasn’t needed to build a new bridge, has filed a new civil complaint at Coos Superior Court.
According to court records viewed on Wednesday, Jonathan Frizzell, attorney for Shane and Trina Beattie, said the May 6 complaint seeking declaratory relief and a demand for a jury trial “is being filed to protect the rights and claims of the plaintiff in the event that the Superior Court renders a final, unappealable judgment in their favor with respect to the associated proceeding. In the event that the Superior Court renders a final, unappealable judgment which is not in favor of plaintiffs, it is anticipated that this civil complaint will be voluntarily dismissed, without prejudice.”
The case originates from the DOT’s replacement of the 70-year-old Roger’s Rangers Bridge on Route 2 that spans the Connecticut River between Lancaster and Guildhall.
In 2018, the Beatties agreed with DOT that a new bridge was needed, but declined the state’s offer to purchase a portion of their land, on the argument that the taking of their land was not needed for the construction of the new bridge.
Under eminent domain, the state then filed a declaration of taking with the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals to take in fee nearly an acre of Beattie land as the department prepared to move the road 70 feet upriver, closer to the Beatties’ property.
The Beatties then filed a preliminary objection at the BTLA, later transferred to the superior court, to request a hearing to address concerns about the new bridge altering the river’s flood patterns and making part of their property more susceptible to flooding.
They argued that the state did not sufficiently study the net-public benefit of taking their property and could have acquired a temporary construction easement over their land to put the new bridge in its original location.
The state Supreme Court ruled in the Beatties’ favor and remanded the case back to the superior court.
In December, Coos Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued a 9-page order granting the state’s motion to dismiss the Beatties’ claim that the taking of the land was not necessary, but allowed the Beatties’ claim of a lack of a net-public benefit to proceed.
“However, taken as true, the Beatties’ allegations point to significant and permanent damage to their land as well as the land surrounding them,” the judge wrote in a 2021 court order. “As the New Hampshire Supreme Court noted in the initial appeal of this case, ‘private property ownership rights are fundamental rights under the New Hampshire Constitution.’ The court reasoned that, given this fundamental right, aggrieved parties are entitled to a de novo [from the beginning] trial on their preliminary objection. With the court’s considerable emphasis on private property rights in mind, the permanent damage caused by the bridge construction would outweigh the benefits it provides.”
To be determined is the extent of damages that can be awarded to the Beatties.
The new bridge was completed in 2020.
The Beatties’ 2022 complaint alleges one count each of trespass, declaratory relief under New Hampshire RSA 491:22, a claim for damages due to Constitutional violation, and a claim for damages under U.S. Code Title 42, which notes that “the construction project undertaken by [DOT] was funded, to a significant and applicable extent, by federal funding.”
Frizzell argues that the DOT “bulled forward and completed its construction project, without waiting for the final decision on Plaintiffs’ Preliminary Objection.”
However, the court might decide to sustain the Beatties’ objection, he said.
If that occurs, the Beatties’ position is that their damages will exceed the authority of the BTLA because they would not be adequately compensated through the statute, and if the court sustains their objection, they would have been subjected to a “wrongful taking” by the DOT as opposed to a normal damages analysis taking justified under state law, argues Frizzell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.