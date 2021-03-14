LANCASTER — Municipal meetings will remain in-person only.
Town Meeting on Saturday narrowly defeated, 28-26, a proposal to broadcast twice-monthly Lancaster Board of Selectmen meetings.
The petition warrant article, submitted by resident Lucy Wyman, directed the town “to take such measures as needed to implement video recording and streaming” of the meetings.
Wyman argued the measure would increase government transparency and accountability.
“If you can’t see what’s going on, people can’t be informed,” she said.
Newly-appointed Town Manager Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson spoke in opposition, citing cost concerns and the town’s technological limitations, including the lack of dedicated IT staff. He also questioned the value, noting that most meetings are lightly attended.
Wyman took issue with Gaetjens-Oleson’s claims.
“That’s a bunch of obstructionist you-know-what,” she said, noting, “There are so many reasons to do it, so many [other communities] do it, why can’t we?”
The proposal failed for the second straight year, but improved upon last year’s 51-30 defeat.
Conservation Commission Member Rob Christie, a supporter of the warrant article, privately contracted Phlume Media to live stream Town Meeting as a demonstration.
He estimated it would cost between $3,000 (low-end) and $20,000 (“all the bells and whistles”) for Lancaster to build its own broadcasting package from scratch.
However, he said, the town already possessed much of the required infrastructure and equipment, including a 360-degree Owl Cam, which would reduce the up-front investment.
In response, Gaetjens-Oleson said the Owl Cam was ill-suited for municipal meeting use.
He added that poorly produced broadcasts — with sub-par audio and video quality — failed to satisfy the spirit of the warrant article.
“It’s not as simple as saying you plug in a [camera], you log onto Zoom, and the world gets Lancaster [meeting access online],” he said.
Originally, the warrant article called for the broadcast of all municipal meetings. Chad Fillion, the owner of Phlume Media, introduced a successful amendment to limit the broadcasts to the Board of Selectmen.
His amendment was intended to simplify the implementation of meeting broadcasts.
“I think it’s a little audacious to go with all meetings. Let’s start with a few,” he said.
Fillion said meeting broadcasts would combat social media misinformation, and he pointed to strong public interest. More than 30 watched the Town Meeting live-stream, roughly half of the in-person attendance, and WMUR News 9 requested footage.
“People want to see it,” he said.
In the meantime, Christie has broadcast Conservation Commission meetings over Zoom, through his own initiative. Wyman recently began to record Board of Selectmen meetings with her phone, posting the video online.
Lancaster is one of the few communities that did not provide remote meeting access during the pandemic.
Peter Riviere, a former White Mountains Regional School SAU 36 School Board member, said the school board has live-streamed its meetings for approximately five years.
He said the town should follow suit.
“Streaming has become ubiquitous and it’s time we join the 21st century,” he said. “I think it only strengthens our democracy, and it only strengthens the intelligence of our voters.”
BUDGET, OTHER ARTICLES APPROVED
Held in the Lancaster Elementary School gymnasium, Town Meeting approved a $7.1 million operating budget and $1.37 million in additional spending.
That includes $250,000 towards a proposed $1 million water storage tank, with the remaining $750,000 to come from grant funding.
Water and Sewer Director Tim Bilodeau said the project will maintain water flow to system users in east Lancaster, including Weeks Hospital, in the event of a fire or water main break.
In response to COVID-19 economic impacts, Town Meeting doubled funding for the town’s soup kitchen and food pantry programs, to $2,000 apiece.
