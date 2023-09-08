Lancaster Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 5 Years In Federal Prison

A Lancaster man arrested in 2022 during the course of a separate investigation into an October 2021 overdose death in Pittsburg will serve five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Jason Greenlaw, 37, was sentenced Thursday at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire in Concord after pleading guilty in May to four counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

