Lancaster Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 5 Years In Federal Prison

A Lancaster man arrested in 2022 during the course of a separate investigation into an October 2021 overdose death in Pittsburg will serve five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Jason Greenlaw, 37, was sentenced Thursday at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire in Concord after pleading guilty in May to four counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Following the 5-year prison term, Greenlaw will spend three years on supervised release.
As the investigation proceeded, police in Colebrook, the town where the drug sale occurred that led to the fatal overdose of Amanda Cass, 22, of Colebrook, partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Following the execution of a search warrant on a Main Street residence in Lancaster on April 21, 2022, Jon F. Cameron, 38, was arrested, following the previous arrest that February of Samantha Holden, 29, of Canaan, Vt., who Colebrook police at the time said was also linked to the overdose.
The April 2022 search also led to the arrest of Greenlaw.
From early February through late March of 2022, Greenlaw sold quantities of fentanyl to an individual cooperating with the DEA while Greenlaw was living at his Lancaster residence.
On April 21, 2022, after executing a search warrant at the residence, the DEA seized approximately 330 grams of fentanyl, 68 grams of methamphetamine, an unloaded firearm, and $33,300 cash.
According to the probable cause statement for Greenlaw, DEA task force officer Steven Hamel said the cooperating individual told DEA agents that for the preceding year, the individual had purchased fentanyl on a weekly basis from Greenlaw, who lived in a second-story garage apartment.
“Law enforcement agents approached this individual, who subsequently decided to cooperate with law enforcement in this investigation,” he wrote.
On the day of the search warrant, the DEA entered the residence and found Greenlaw and a woman (also unnamed in court documents) in the sole bedroom, where agents seized the fentanyl and meth that Hamel said had been packaged for distribution and not for personal use.
The cash was found in a safe located in the bedroom.
According to the case summary, Greenlaw, who was represented by the federal defender’s office, had been released on bail following his arrest, but was re-arrested and his bail revoked after he did not comply with a requirement to reside at a sober residence facility and could not be located for a time.
“Drug traffickers in northern New Hampshire continue to pose a statewide public health and safety threat to all of our residents,” Jane Young, U.S. attorney for the district of New Hampshire, said in a statement following Greenlaw’s sentencing. “Be assured that the tireless work of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners will continue so that drug traffickers like the defendant will be ferreted out, prosecuted and incarcerated.”
In a statement, Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge, said, “DEA is committed to dismantling poly drug trafficking organizations like this one headed by Mr. Greenlaw, who are responsible for distributing drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine to the citizens of New Hampshire. Illegal drug distribution ravages the foundations of our families and communities so every time we take these poisons off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, state and federal law enforcement efforts and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
According to court records viewed on Friday, Holden, after pleading guilty on May 9 at Coos Superior Court to a Class B felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl, was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in New Hampshire State Prison, all of which is suspended on condition of five years of good behavior and conditions that include two speaking engagements about the danger of drugs and completion of counseling and treatment programs.
Court records reflect no filed state or federal drug cases for Cameron.
At the time of the April 2022 arrests, Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella credited the agencies with “working together to develop further leads into where the fentanyl that contributed to Amanda Cass’s death originated from.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.