Lancaster Fair 2021:Fireman’s Muster Back On With More Teams

It’s an intense couple of minutes, one that tests speed, precision, strength, and stamina.
For the firefighters participating in the friendly competitions, it helps them keep up on their skills.
For spectators, it is an educational opportunity that offers a window into how the first responders do their jobs to keep communities safe.
After several years of waning interest and a lost year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fireman’s muster is back on for 2021, and organizers are hoping that the renewed interest will continue to involve more fire departments in future fairs.
Two main muster events are slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds main grandstand.
The first is called a midnight alarm.
“It’s where we sound the alarm and the guys are laying on cots,” said organizer Mike Kopp, chief for the Lancaster Fire Department. “They jump off the cots, they put on their bunker gear, and they run down the length of the front stretch to where their fire engine is waiting. They jump in the engine, drive it back down the front stretch, to a waiting porta-tank full of water.”
Each team must deploy two lengths of hand lines and hard-suction the water out of the tank to establish a draft and use the stream to knock a cone off a barrel.
Once they do that, they will move a patient on a stretcher to the ambulance.
“It’s an event that the good teams will do somewhere between three and four minutes,” said Kopp. “It utilizes all real-world firefighting skills. We’ve done this event in the past. It’s supposed to replicate the sorts of skills that firefighters should have working on the fire ground in real life.”
The second event is a bucket brigade that involves a small smokehouse, a large too shed sitting on the front stretch with two porta-ponds of water on either side.
Teams sit 50 feet away from the porta-ponds on side of the building and fill water in buckets and then throw the water on the roof of either side.
“It runs down the roof into a gutter, and from the gutter runs into a 55-gallon drum,” said Kopp. “When the 55-gallon drum gets filled to a certain level, it overflows and then there’s a small measurement bucket with a line on it. When the water level hits the line on that measurement, their time stops. If you throw the water too hard, you soak the guys on the opposite side, but you also potentially contribute to their bucket and not your own bucket. It’s basically a water throwing exercise of throwing water on a house. The team that does the most the fastest gets the lowest time.”
Then the two times from the two events are added up and the team with the lowest combined time is the winner.
Kopp expects anywhere from six to eight teams on Thursday.
Each fire department has its own teams, and participating will be departments in Lancaster, Colebrook, Beecher Falls, Pittsburg, Milan, and possibly Whitefield.
“I have also put together a team of a variety of firefighters called South Boston, but they’re not actually from South Boston,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to get another department in the 11th hour, but it’s possible.”
Each team has five people, but departments can substitute firefighters for each of the two events.
“Let’s say for example they had six guys that wanted to participate,” said Kopp. “They could substitute a guy so one guy who doesn’t do the midnight alarm could do the bucket brigade, or vice versa. They could even substitute a couple of guys. It could almost be like two different groups if they wanted to do it that way.”
The fireman’s muster began at the Lancaster Fair in 2010.
In the early years, as many as 11 teams participated.
“There is also an element right now of rebooting because the event had gotten down to where we only had three teams,” said Kopp. “It was Lancaster, Beecher Falls, and South Boston. It was an event that was a little bit on life support.”
But some people have now jumped in for renewed support, and it is hoped there will be interest to keeping it going, he said.
“This is a grand stage event that is not put on by actors,” said Kopp. “These are the real people who do this work and … it ends up being a celebration of how good some of these local departments really are. Everybody who’s turning out is a volunteer. When they knock that thing out in three minutes and 10 seconds or whatever it ends up being, that’s quite a feat.”
The muster also has what is called a recruitment, a free of charge.
“At some point during the event, we have a recruitment when we try to get kids to come down who are between the ages of four and 12,” said Kopp. “We run them in a bucket brigade. That ends up being a fantastic event depending on how many kids we have, and a lot of the firefighters will jump in and help the kids. There’s a participation portion and it’s fun seeing the guys working with the kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.