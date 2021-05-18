LANCASTER — Get a shot, get a ticket.
The North Country Health Consortium, in partnership with the states of Vermont and New Hampshire, is offering people free Lancaster Fair tickets in exchange for getting vaccinated at a one-day, single-dose Johnson & Johnson clinic at the Lancaster Fair Grounds on Friday. It runs from noon to 6 p.m.
After getting a jab, participants will be handed a free-admission coupon to the fair, scheduled for Sept. 2-6.
Appointments for the clinic can be made online at vaccines.nh.gov or healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by phone at 211 or (603) 271-5980 in N.H. or (855) 722-7878 in Vt.
Walk-ins will be accepted but reservations are strongly recommended.
The clinic is open to those ages 18 and older. Plans are to vaccinate up to 800 New Hampshire and Vermont residents.
Kristen van Bergen-Buteau, Director of Public Health Programs for the North Country Health Consortium, said higher vaccination rates will allow communities to safely resume events like the Lancaster Fair.
“We’ve been talking a lot about how the shot in the arm is like our shot to get back to something resembling normal,” she said.
It will also protect the local workforce as the economy re-opens, and the region’s restaurants, hotels and attractions serve large numbers of out-of-area visitors.
“We’re on the cusp or our summer season. There’s a lot of businesses that rely heavily on tourism traffic. And we have heard about the importance of bringing that economic driver back full force,” she said. “At the same time, we’ve heard locally from workers about wanting to feel safe. One of the things I’m really hopeful for is that our local employers will see this as an opportunity for their staff to be vaccinated.”
Friday’s walk-through clinic offers a way to protect front-line workers quickly and effectively.
“We’re offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and that means it’s a single shot, and by June 4 people will be considered fully vaccinated right in time for the summer season to get started,” she said.
The clinic will serve a close-knit community that spans the border and includes two of the most rural areas of the Twin State region: Coos County in New Hampshire and Essex County in Vermont.
Friday’s clinic should speed along vaccinations in Essex County, which currently has Vermont’s lowest vaccination rate at 53.7% with at least one dose.
Meanwhile, approximately 40% of Coos County residents are fully vaccinated, the third-highest rate among New Hampshire’s 10 counties, according to the CDC. The number of partial vaccinations was not available.
“The vaccination rates have been pretty good here in the North Country,” van Bergen-Buteau said. “Coos County is one of the best in terms of vaccination rates.”
Explaining why, she pointed to strong partnerships between EMS providers, hospitals, and federally qualified health care centers to distribute vaccines in Coos and northern Grafton County.
“When I look at the clinics that we have helped to facilitate and the work that [the North Country Health Consortium] has done, we’re well over 23,000 vaccines delivered across our region,” she said. “And that doesn’t take into account anything that was done at the fixed sites that were operated by the New Hampshire National Guard, or commercial retail pharmacies. So we are approaching a point of saturation, but we’re not done yet by any stretch. There are still folks out there that are eligible for a vaccine and have not yet taken one up.”
The decision to hold the vaccination clinic at the Lancaster Fair Grounds was a practical decision. It is a large, outdoor facility with the capacity to accommodate big crowds.
However, it is also symbolic. It is a place that unites the region across state lines, van Bergen-Buteau said
“We were excited they thought of the Lancaster Fair Grounds. For me, as a homegrown Lancaster native, I thought that was really exciting because the Lancaster Fair has always been a collaborative effort between New Hampshire and Vermont agencies,” she said. “So I do like the symbolism of having it at the Lancaster Fair Grounds because it is a location where our communities on both sides of the river have come together.”
Fair tickets are an appropriate incentive, she noted.
As vaccination rates have increased, cities and towns across both states have resumed planning for large-scale community events like fairs, festivals, concerts and celebrations.
Said van Bergen-Buteau, “Folks are really looking forward to these kinds of community events, and vaccination definitely helps make it that much safer.”
