LANCASTER, NH — A family of five was burned out of their residence on Monday when a fire spread from a nearby shed to their mobile home at Page Hill MHP (Mobile Home Park).
The flames destroyed the home and the shed and caused further damage to nearby structures, reported Lancaster Fire Department Assistant Chief Ted Joubert. Another two sheds were destroyed, two more sustained some damage, as did another four mobile home residences.
The assistant chief said he would not share the identity of the family who was displaced, but he did say they were being assisted by local volunteers of the American Red Cross.
“Red Cross volunteers are making sure that their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials are met,” noted information from Ann Kim of the Red Cross.
None of the residents in the four other affected homes were forced to vacate, said Joubert, as the damage was mostly related to heat radiating from the nearby flames.
The fire burned structures between First and Second streets within the mobile home park. The initial fire tone at the fire department sounded at 5:23 p.m. The first crew to arrive found a shed engulfed in flames. The fire originated in the shed, but Joubert said the investigation was ongoing and he wasn’t ready to definitively identify a cause. He did say it appears the fire’s likely source was an electrical issue.
Joubert said the fire could have been much worse. He said it is unfortunate that a family lost their home and some other property was damaged, but he called it a good fire response from Lancaster firefighters and supporting crews from other area departments. He said no people or pets were hurt, and firefighters kept the damage to a minimum by extinguishing the blaze as quickly as they did.
“The response from our fire department was wonderful,” said Tammy Brown, president of the Page Hill MHP association. “Our fire department is very good. This is not the first time we’ve had to have them here.”
Assisting Lancaster were firefighters from Jefferson, Whitefield, Lunenburg, (Vt.), Groveton and Dalton.
The last units from Lancaster left the scene just after 8 p.m. on Monday.
Joubert said he expects the investigation into the fire’s cause and origin will be concluded by the end of the week. He also wanted to remind people to make sure their electrical systems are in compliance.
