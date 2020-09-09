LANCASTER, NH – The demand for food pantry services in the greater Lancaster area continues unabated as evidenced by two recent mobile distribution events. On Aug. 14, the Manchester Food Bank held an event and the following week, on Aug. 22, the Lancaster Food Pantry served 150 families, up 17 percent from a mobile food pantry they held the month before.

According to Donna Woods, director of the Lancaster Food Pantry, “The response from the Aug. 22nd event was extremely positive with families overwhelmed with gratitude for the much needed food.” Newspaper articles and flyers distributed prior to the Aug. 22 event had an additional impact on the number of families served. Donna added, “The outpouring of community support as a result of the printed articles and distributed flyers for the Aug. 22nd event created important cash donations to the Lancaster Food Pantry.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments