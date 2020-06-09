Lancaster:Former State Rep. Now Third In Command Of State VFW

One of the North Country’s own has been selected as the third in command of the Department of New Hampshire Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Leon Rideout, of Lancaster, a former state representative who is in his first term as the Coos County Registrar of Deeds, was voted into the role on Saturday by delegates selected by the members of New Hampshire’s 43 VFW posts.
As deputy vice-commander, a volunteer position that carries a term of one year, a big goal, in addition to the job of organizing events, will be creating a greater awareness to what the VFW does.
Rideout, a retired Marine who served in the Gulf War in 1990 and 1991 and in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006, has been a VFW member since 1991.
About seven years ago, he became more active in his local post, the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster, and until his selection as junior vice-commander for the state organization, had served three years as commander for Lancaster Post 3041.
In 2018, Rideout also served in an intermediate VFW position as district commander for the VFW, for District 1, which covers northern Coos County and parts of Grafton County, including Littleton and down to Haverhill and east to Bartlett in Carroll County.
When serving as district commander, he was requested to join the team of the state VFW department.
Rideout was up for the junior vice-commander slot last year, when he was serving as what is called a department surgeon, who is tasked with organizing events and assistance for nursing homes, but that vote was contested.
As second in command, he will help coordinate events at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and other nursing homes, as well as at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Manchester, and will also check in on VFW post across the state to see if they need anything.
“I’ll also be promoting the VFW and the work we are engaged in, which is primarily assisting veterans and elderly residents in local communities,” said Rideout. “I’ll be traveling all over the state and hopefully getting to as many posts as possible.”
In one of its largest missions, the VFW has officers who assist veterans with disability claims within the Veterans Administration, he said.
The VFW also has members who give other members rides to medical appointments and who also help arrange financial assistance when needed, he said.
“What the VFW does is multi-faceted and I don’t think many people realize how much the VFW does,” said Rideout. “A lot of people see the canteen or the building and think that’s what it is, but there is a lot more that goes into it. Some of what I’ll be doing is getting that word out and trying to recruit new members.”
VFWs support several youth scholarship programs and sponsor Boy Scout troops, he said, and locally, the VFW post in Lancaster sponsors a Little League baseball team.
“There is another aspect where we look at state and national legislation and try to include help to veterans as much as we can and make sure there is not legislation that will hurt them,” said Rideout.
Saturday’s vote confirming Rideout, who will be running for reelection as the Coos County Registrar of Deeds, was in the city of Franklin, at VFW Post 1698.
“Each post gets a certain number of delegates depending on how many members they have,” he said. “It’s basically a statewide vote. This year, we could not have our convention and had a smaller meeting.
Now confirmed, the work begins.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the VFW organization and hopefully growing it and keep expanding our outreach to veterans in need,” said Rideout.
Succeeding Rideout as VFW post commander in Lancaster is Dennis Querrard.
The VFW was created in the first years of the 20th century after veterans from the 1898 Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection from 1899 to 1902 returned home, many ill or wounded, and founded local organizations to help them secure benefits for their military service.
