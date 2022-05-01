LANCASTER, NH — Over the winter, a group of locals, in collaboration with the owners of the Lancaster Motel, the town, the historical society and elementary school, prepared for the painting of a large mural celebrating Lancaster’s “Past, Present & Future.”

The mural will be located on the south wall of the Lancaster Motel facing the municipal parking lot and the Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce. The group is working with Positive Street Art, a Nashua-based, non-profit whose mission is to “inspire passion for urban arts in a productive way, and build strong communities through educational workshops, community events and artistic services.”

Beginning in October of last year, the planning committee began hosting events encouraging residents to share photographs and personal stories for inclusion in the mural. The mural is slated to be completed in July 2022, coinciding with Lancaster’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

The Lancaster Mural Project Planning Committee’s next meeting is Tuesday, May 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre.

“We are inviting members of the greater Lancaster community to come and share their ideas, suggestions, photographs and stories for the mural,” said member Ruby Berryman. “If you have pictures, postcards depicting Lancaster’s history and a good story to tell, please bring them with you on May 3!”

For additional info, contact Berryman at (603) 788-4921 or ruby@thelancastermotel.com.

