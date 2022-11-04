Lancaster, New Hampshire, is often cited as the birthplace of competitive snowmobiling.
The first major race of the East, the Lancaster Grand Prix, was organized in the early 1960s. It would become an annual tradition into the next decade.
Today, snowmobile history lives on through Crane’s Snowmobile Museum, owned by Paul Crane and his family, as well as the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame, which, beginning in 2017, has held annual induction ceremonies at the museum to honor the top racers and race promoters across the Northeast.
Crane, who was the first American to ride a Ski-Doo Bombardier, in 1959, launched his museum in 2010.
More than a decade later, it is packed with some 140 vintage sleds, from early Ski-Doo sleds to more modern ones, letting visitors experience the evolution of riding.
“That was a lifelong dream of his, to get up a collection of vintage snowmobiles,” said Lancaster resident Ed Rosebrook, a good friend of Crane’s and founder of the hall of fame. “He actually started early when he purchased a 1961 Tin Cab Ski-Doo from Timberland Machines.”
Timberland was launched in 1958 by Bob Bottoms, who chose Lancaster as the location for his new store because the community in many respects was the hub of New Hampshire’s north, said Rosebrook.
Crane was a sales rep for Timberland and the first employee.
Decades later, the passion for snowmobiling has never wore off for Crane, who has made some recent additions to his collection.
“He’s had two or three new sleds in the last couple of years, one being a very rare Arctic Cat with what they call the Montana exhaust system,” said Rosebrook. “It has two chrome pipes that stick out and run down the lower side of the cab. It’s a very stylish sled and it’s fully restored. Another sled he got was a Polaris 1972 Sears model. It was made by Polaris for Sears. That thing is like new.”
All sleds were bought and paid for by Crane, along with a few machines that were donated.
Some snowmobile manufacturers, like Arctic Cat and Ski-Doo, remain in operation.
Others, like Rupp and Moto-Ski, are long gone.
Inside the museum is an early 20th-century Ford Model T that has skis for front wheels.
Admission to the museum, which also includes vintage snowmobiling artifacts and signs, is by a $5 cover charge, with children under 12 admitted for free.
“It’s a very reasonable price to go in and look over the history of the sport of snowmobiling,” said Rosebrook. “From the Model T to the modern sleds, you get the whole gamut of the history.”
Crane also holds his annual vintage snowmobile show at the museum.
It’s on the first Saturday in February, and for 2023, is scheduled for Feb. 4
“It’s a huge sport here,” said Rosebrook. “Snowmobiling brings a lot of money into the North Country every winter.”
The goal going forward is to continue adding to the collection at the museum, located at 172 Main St. in Lancaster, and continue generating interest for the 501(c)4 nonprofit ESRHF, which holds its inductions annually each September.
The museum is open by appointment. Those interested can call Rosebrook at 603-788-2291 or Crane at 603-443-7272.
