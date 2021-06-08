LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen on Monday reviewed an Asset Management Plan (AMP) for the town’s 130,000 feet of waste- and stormwater lines.
The grant-funded plan, created by Underwood Engineers of Portsmouth, does two things: It explains the current state of the town’s storm- and wastewater system and what needs to be done moving forward, in order to replace aging infrastructure and prevent system failure.
That information will be used to create a capital improvement list, which will rank projects and schedule them for implementation.
The AMP lays out a “worst case” scenario of $1.27 million in necessary improvements per year ($949,000 wastewater, $326,000 stormwater).
However, those costs are not set in stone. Some issues could be addressed through lower cost options and others may prove less pressing, once underground camera inspections are completed. Repair and replacement schedules could be adjusted as needed.
A similar asset management plan was already developed for the town’s drinking water system.
The asset management plan lays out the following situations for Lancaster’s storm- and wastewater lines.
• The town’s wastewater system totals 113,000 feet and most of its condition is not known. Nearly a quarter of the system is combined wastewater/stormwater line and is thought to be 100 years old and past its useful life. That portion of the system is prone to flooding (adjacent to the Israel River) and is mostly undersized for handling stormwater. In addition, half of the 14-inch sanitary sewer force main from the pumping station to the Lagoon Wastewater Treatment Facility is in poor condition and should be replaced.
• Meanwhile the town stormwater system — 25,000 feet of pipe, 249 culverts and 306 catch basins — is relatively new and in better shape. However, to provide more clarity, the town should conduct regular camera inspections of stormwater pipes and visual inspections of catch basins (over a third of which are 100-years-old) and culverts, according to Underwood Engineers.
Work on a capital improvement list will be ongoing and will involve multiple department heads and town officials.
BROADCASTING MEETINGS: Board of Selectmen meetings will be available to watch online.
Phlume Media has been contracted to film 12 meetings from July through December at a rate of $200 per meeting, according to Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson.
Gaetjens-Oleson floated the plan on Monday and it was supported by the three-member Select Board.
It would be paid for through the town’s public relations line item. They will be taped broadcasts, not live-streamed meetings. If the town feels the service is worthwhile, a funding request would go to Town Meeting.
Town Meeting rejected warrant articles to fund meeting broadcasts in 2019 and 2020, but last year’s request narrowly failed by a 28-26 margin.
Since then, resident, Lucy Wyman has taped meetings on her cell phone and uploaded those videos to YouTube. She joked that people would miss her “high quality” recordings.
Select Board Member Leon Rideout was generally supportive, noting that taped broadcasts would have been helpful during the pandemic, but stressed the arrangement must be temporary, to avoid the perception of the town circumventing the Town Meeting vote.
