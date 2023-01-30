LANCASTER — A marketing campaign postponed by COVID-19 has been re-launched.
The Northern Forest Center is moving ahead with efforts to promote Lancaster as a destination for tourists, businesses, second-home hunters, and families on the move.
The Lancaster Community Marketing Committee was re-assembled last year to complete the work and coordinate the roll-out with the municipal government, the business community and area non-profits.
The marketing campaign includes a branding element with a logo and slogan (“Life As We Make It”), which were approved by the Select Board and adopted by the marketing committee before the pandemic.
Those branding elements have already been featured on four new welcome signs on Route 2 and Route 3 and will be displayed on Main Street light pole banners to be installed in early February.
“This new brand will become a part of Lancaster’s story and identity,” said the Northern Forest Center in a press release on Monday.
The Lancaster Marketing Committee wants to frame Lancaster as an affordable, family-focused and vibrant community where people can return to their roots, build their dreams, make real connections and be in close proximity to outdoor recreation.
“A new website, four new town signs, and toolkits will help the Town, local businesses, and everyone who calls Lancaster home tell others what a great place this is to visit and live,” said Lancaster Marketing Committee member Kendra Bell. “Attracting young residents - both those that grew up here and those new to the area - ensure that Lancaster continues as a hub for having a life as you make it.”
The marketing campaign has the support of town leadership.
“Lancaster’s identity is evolving but our core values are still the same. The way we talk about the town now reflects what we all know to be true - Lancaster is a family-focused community with thriving local businesses and strong schools,” said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson. “This new brand helps us communicate to like-minded people who want to be a part of a community like this.”
“Lancaster is ideally positioned with strong local schools and proximity to exceptional hospitals,” said Select Board member Troy Merner. “What makes it truly special is how it continues to serve as a regional service hub, and residents enjoy living close to the land, enjoying the rural life and all it has to offer.”
The process has been facilitated by the Northern Forest Center, which convened the Lancaster Community Marketing Committee whose members include Deb Allen (Debbie’s Data Services), Kendra Bell (Cohos Advisors), Lise Howson (Coos Economic Development Corporation), Sharon Kopp (PAK Solutions), and Bill Rugh (William Rugh Gallery).
The committee produced a 32-page handbook to ensure that the town, businesses and non-profits promote the town with a consistent message.
Those marketing efforts began pre-pandemic when a separate committee worked for 18 months to lay the foundation. They hired a consultant, interviewed 30 community members, and built a toolkit.
Community members or residents interested in purchasing t-shirts, grabbing some free stickers or using the new brand can visit William Rugh Gallery or Black Line Printing.
The “Life As We Make It” campaign is just part of Northern Forest Center’s community and economic development efforts in Lancaster, which date back four years.
The non-profit has also renovated the dormant Parker J. Noyes Building, where it created six brand-new workforce housing units and a street-level retail space.
In addition, they have worked to improve and promote recreational trail networks through the town forest and along the Israel River, and to assist with town broadband expansion efforts.
