Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson was born and raised in Lancaster.
Growing up, when others talked about leaving the area, he made plans to stay.
“I’ve always loved the town,” he said. “I never wanted to be anywhere else.”
Those feelings haven’t changed. Gaetjens-Oleson, 49, has raised a family, built a life, and found a purpose in the community. Now he is leading it.
This month he took over as the Town Manager, replacing longtime predecessor Ed Samson.
He does so with confidence. After more than 11 years as the town’s Planning and Zoning coordinator, Gaetjens-Oleson is familiar with the town, its government, and the way things work.
And the town is behind him.
“So many people have reached out and said ‘Congratulations, if there’s anything we can do to help you let us know.’ So it’s very humbling. As a small town, local kid who was born and raised here, it’s nice to get that response from people,” he said.
After graduating from White Mountains Regional High School, Gaetjens-Oleson briefly left the area for college, earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Plymouth State University in 1993.
Then he returned to the North Country and followed a winding career path where he gained experience in various areas: social services, travel and tourism, business finance and municipal planning.
Out of college, he worked two years for The North Country Shelter, a residential treatment program for teenagers in Jefferson.
He spent the next few years working at the Mt. Washington Hotel (in the summer and fall) and Drummond’s Mountain Shop (in the winter and spring), then joined Guardian Angel Credit Union, where he worked 13 years as an assistant branch manager in Lancaster and a loan officer in Berlin.
Then came another career change. In October 2009 he was hired as Lancaster’s Planning and Zoning coordinator. Over time, he also took over a the town’s Grant Administrator and Emergency Management coordinator.
Gaetjens-Oleson — who raised two daughters in town with his wife, Suzanne — was thrilled to work for the people of Lancaster.
“My wife and I have always been active in town: Working, volunteering and helping out. And the opportunity to go to the next level, and have an active role in the town, was very attractive,” he said.
Now, he takes those family values into the town’s top office.
The middle child (between older sister Andrea Oleson Curtis and younger brother Adam Oleson), Gaetjens-Oleson learned important lessons about hard work and community spirit from his parents.
His father John, who passed away in 2017 at age 70, was a former Siwooganock (now Passumpsic) Bank treasurer and vice president and later worked “many years” in construction.
His mother, Jean, was the longtime Town Clerk who retired after 33 years in 2017. Active in the community, she served over 20 years as the volunteer coordinator of Project Homebound, a Thanksgiving meal program.
Now, Gaetjens-Oleson hopes to carry on the family traditions of hard work and public service.
During his time in Planning and Zoning, Gaetjens-Oleson successfully ushered through zoning changes for the Main Street commercial district, which encouraged growth and development in the heart of town.
One encouraging sign is the current renovation of the historic Parker J. Noyes building by the Northern Forest Center.
It’s a step towards a bigger goal, he said.
“I want my kids to see the Lancaster that I saw when I was a kid,” he said. “The vibrant downtown, with stores and restaurants and opportunities along our Main Street. Opportunities that might attract them [and other young people] to live here.”
Gaetjens-Oleson said Lancaster offers a solid foundation for economic development, noting the town has strong infrastructure and a resilient business sector.
“I think it has a lot to offer. We have all the amenities that larger communities have, a very good hospital, a very good school district, a great recreation department, a very good library, a beautiful Main Street that is continually being improved upon,” he said.
However there is work to do.
The town faces a shortage of workforce housing and broadband access. Gaetjens-Oleson is a member of the Coos County Broadband Committee which is looking to extend service in rural northern New Hampshire.
“If the last 12 months taught us anything, it’s that a lot of people who want or have to work from home, some of them can’t because of broadband access. And to attract new businesses you need to have vibrant broadband access. Just like power, telephone and water, broadband is a necessary utility nowadays,” he said.
Meanwhile, infrastructure maintenance and improvements are a constant concern. Gaetjens-Oleson aims to address water, sewer, roads, building and other municipal projects in a systematic way that protects taxpayers.
“My priority for that would be to create a pretty robust, long-range capital improvement plan, where we can see what the immediate needs are, and how we can structure projects, as well as how we can fund those projects, so that it’s not a shoot from the hip response,” he said.
New to the town manager’s role, Gaetjens-Oleson said he might not have all the answers yet.
But after a lifetime spent in Lancaster and over a decade spent in town government, including time spent on regional and state boards and committees, he has accumulated volumes of institutional knowledge and a Rolodex full of connections.
And as the emergency management director, he helped to organize a regional response to an unprecedented, year-long pandemic.
He looks forward to building on that knowledge and experience as he writes the next chapter, for himself and his hometown.
Said Gaetjens-Oleson, “I like to say I may not have all the answers to all the questions, but I know the people I can ask to get the answers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.