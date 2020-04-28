For more than six decades, the piano has been one long adventure for Eric Van Leuven.
From his musical beginnings as a tot led by an instructor who was schooled by one of the world’s most famous early 20th-century composers, the latest journey of Van Leuven, a semi-retired psychiatrist from Lancaster, combines two of his loves — classical piano and cinema.
“I just do what I do and it’s fun,” he said.
Van Leuven, 68, began playing when he was about 4-years-old in his native New Jersey.
“My first piano teacher was my dad,” he said. “He taught me initially and apparently thought I had some kind of talent.”
Soon entering the picture was Mademoiselle Yvonne Combe, who honed her piano skills under the guidance of Clause Debussy, the renowned French composer from the late 19th and early 20th centuries who was an inspiration to scores of composers and musicians who came after him.
“She was a wonderful woman and was his star pupil,” said Van Leuven. “He would play music for her and she would be writing it down as he played. She took me under her wing. I started seriously for a while … She knew what she was doing. She taught at Juilliard and at the conservatory in Switzerland.”
In New Jersey, there was a classical piano competition for youth of different age groups who would each play a composition of his or her choosing and a piece selected for them.
Van Leuven, then in fifth grade, nabbed first prize for his age group — performing before a large audience at the Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City.
“I did that and kept playing seriously for a while, he said.
Then came a new world — the 1960s, and the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and too many rock bands to count.
“I just didn’t want to be a concert pianist,” said Van Leuven. “I enjoyed it and loved it, but I was a diver, low board and high board, and I had a lot of other interests and didn’t want to tie myself down. I grew my hair and joined a rock band. We played colleges and high schools.”
While playing rock guitar and keyboards — his first band was called the Corduroy Banana — he went north to Dartmouth College in Hanover to major in pre-med and music.
“I went to medical school thinking I was going to be a surgeon,” said Van Leuven. “But I also liked people. You can’t talk to people when they’re all under anesthesia.”
In college, he would play piano at different places, like in White River Junction, where those who liked him put money into a hat.
“You do whatever it takes,” said Van Leuven.
After college, he arrived in the North Country as part of a National Health Service Corps program that provided him with free tuition in exchange for those receiving it to serve in a federally designated under-served area for a minimum of four years.
“I came up here when there was no psychiatry at all,” said Van Leuven. “I was lucky they let me come up here. I liked it and I stayed, for 40 years.”
Van Leuven became the medical director for Northern Human Services, which covers the northern 35 percent of New Hampshire.
In that capacity, he provided mental health care to the chronically ill and developmentally disabled and worked as director for 37 years before scaling back to one-day-a-week in Colebrook, but staying involved.
“I still love it,” said Van Leuven, who, with his wife, Terri Bordenave, raised three children, and now have two grandchildren.
During those decades, he played music and performed intermittently.
“Then I decided about 20 years ago to start having some fun,” said Van Leuven.
For the next two decades, he released five CDs, two involving a generation of all-original New Age music on computers, a third piano-only and performing his favorite classical piano compositions from other composers, and last year a selection of his favorite 1930s and 1940s compositions from his parents’ generation called “Dad’s Radio.”
“Then I decided maybe I’ll do some music from movies,” said Van Leuven.
His fifth release, of recreated piano works from his favorite film soundtracks, is called “Reel Music.”
It involved playing piano only on some scores, as well as playing piano and adding acoustic samples from computers to create an orchestra effect.
A volunteer projectionist at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, as well as a film historian, collector and archivist, Van Leuven allowed the Colonial to sell some of his CDs as a way to generate some money for the nonprofit theater and to help give it a greater presence in the North Country.
And in making the old new again, he also provides live piano accompaniment to silent films of early cinema, and has performed with the silents at The Colonial Theatre and other venues.
As for silent movies, they are not what they might seem, he said.
“There was no such thing as silent movies,” said Van Leuven. “They had piano players, and ‘Birth of a Nation’ was shown with an orchestra.”
The music to the silents, he said, sets the mood of a film and breathes life into it.
In the early days, local piano players across the country would watch ahead of time the silent films, such as those featuring Charlie Chaplin, Howard Lloyd or Buster Keaton, and then write their own scores to them, and play along with them at local movie houses, he said.
“I did it in college and did it a bunch of times up here,” said Van Leuven.
At home, he currently performs on the family piano, a Steinway, the same one his father, Norman played when he was Van Leuven’s age and the same piano Van Leuven played for his first-place prize at Carnegie Recital Hall.
(And in an example that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Norman won the same first prize in the contest and also performed as a kid at Carnegie Recital Hall).
Built in about 1935, the Steinway was later refurbished by Van Leuven’s late cousin, William Elcome, who died last year.
“We kept it in the family,” said Van Leuven. “It’s a beautiful, brand-new-in-quality, middle-sized grand piano.”
It’s the instrument now in his keeping that inspired him to return to classical music.
He acknowledges he doesn’t quite know how to describe a movie score.
“Its good on it’s own, but it wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for the movie,” said Van Leuven. “If it wasn’t commissioned, the music wouldn’t have been made.”
His favorite score?
“You ask me on a different day and I will give a different answer every time.” said Van Leuven. “‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is no doubt a beautiful film score. ‘On Golden Pond’ is another.”
He quoted the German film score composer Hans Zimmer — “A great soundtrack is all about communicating with the audience, but we all try to bring something extra to the movie that is not entirely evident on screen.”
“That is the essence of the music,” said Van Leuven.
