A Lancaster man died Feb. 10 of injuries sustained in a Feb. 8 auto accident in the town of Orwell.
Thomas F. Thompson, 73, was transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury, then the UVM Medical Center in Burlington in critical condition after the 9:38 a.m. accident that occurred on Rt. 22A in Orwell.
Police from the New Haven barracks say a vehicle operated by Thompson failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the southbound lane of Rt. 22A. A 2022 International tractor-trailer, operated by Timothy M. Cote, 55, of Essex Junction, collided with Thompson’s 2014 Chrysler.
Both vehicles went off the roadway and collided with two more unoccupied vehicles that were parked in a parking lot. All four vehicles involved were totaled. Cote received minor injuries.
Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Orwell Fire Department and First Response, along with members of the Middlebury Rescue Squad, and deputies from the Addison County Sheriffs Department. The incident remains under investigation.
