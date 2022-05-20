LANCASTER — A marketing campaign postponed by COVID-19 is back on.
The Northern Forest Center is moving ahead with efforts to promote Lancaster as a destination for tourists, businesses, second home hunters, and families on the move.
Julie Renaud Evans, program director for the Northern Forest Center, told the Select Board on Monday that a new committee has been formed to complete the work.
The committee will coordinate the roll-out with the municipal government, business community and area non-profits.
The marketing campaign will include a branding element with a slogan (“Life As We Make It”), logo and talking points.
Those talking points frame Lancaster as an affordable, family focused and vibrant community where people can return to their roots, build their dreams, make real connections and be in close proximity to outdoor recreation.
The committee produced a 32-page handbook to ensure that the town, businesses and non-profits promote the town with a consistent message.
“We will invite them to use the logo and tag line, so that it becomes really integrated into the community itself,” Evans said. “It allows us to share Lancaster’s identity.”
In addition, the Northern Forest Center has contracted a photographer and videographer to collect images and footage of the town across four seasons, for use on the municipal web site and other materials.
The Northern Forest Center will also look to install four new welcome signs on Route 2 and Route 3.
Those marketing efforts began pre-pandemic, when a separate committee worked 18 months to lay the foundation. They hired a consultant, interviewed 30 community members, and built a toolkit.
The “Life As We Make It” campaign is just part of Northern Forest Center’s community and economic development efforts in Lancaster, which date back four years.
The non-profit has also renovated the dormant Parker J. Noyes Building, where it created six brand-new workforce housing units and a street-level retail space.
In addition, they have worked to improve and promote recreational trail networks through the town forest and along the Israel River, and to assist with town broadband expansion efforts.
As part of the broadband efforts, NFC wants to conduct a survey of Lancaster residents, to determine their current internet speeds, satisfaction with their current internet service, and so on.
They have requested that the survey be included with the July property tax bills. The Select Board will review a draft survey before approving the request. They will make a decision at their next meeting on June 6.
TOWN HISTORY
In a letter to the Select Board, resident Aldine “Jack” Tillotson asked if the town would update the town history, which was published around 1900.
He offered to provide financial backing for such a project.
“I think town history is so important that I would pledge $1,000 to see that the programs are given serious consideration,” Tillotson wrote.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson and Select Board members, Leon Rideout and Troy Merner were receptive to the idea, but were unclear on the process. Chair Shane Beattie was absent.
As a first step, they wanted to know who would oversee an update and what the work would entail.
“I have no idea how to contact someone that would assemble all that,” Rideout said.
They agreed to continue discussions, but did not set a specific timeline for implementation.
Rideout noted that some town records had been destroyed by flooding, and he wondered how that might impact a town history update.
“My biggest concern is how much of our history have we lost due to the floods and stuff?” he said.
SUMMER SCHEDULE
The Select Board will meet once a month during the summer months.
By a 2-0 vote, they agreed to meet on a monthly basis June, July and August.
Meeting dates will be Monday, June 6; Tuesday, July 5; and Monday, Aug. 1.
Board member Troy Merner, who also serves as a state representative, noted that many North Country Select Boards reduce meeting frequency during summer months.
Board member Leon Rideout said special meetings can be called in the event of an emergency or unexpected development.
“If we find it is not working and there are too many issues between meetings, we’ll go back to every other week,” Rideout said.
