LANCASTER — It’s a two-man race.
Troy Merner and Rob Christie are running for one seat on the Board of Selectmen.
Incumbent Leo Enos did not seek re-election.
Merner, 59, is a third-term state representative serving the Coos 7 district (Carroll, Dalton, Dummer, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Lancaster, Milan, Northumberland, Randolph, Stark and Whitefield).
A retired ironworker, he and his wife Toni Pierce have three children (Christine, 40, Alex, 35, and Kelly 29). He is a trustee for North Country Charter Academy and past president of the Lancaster Rotary Club and Lancaster Lions Club. He has been active with the chamber of commerce and several economic development initiatives and is an officer for the Groveton Regional Economic Action Team
Christie, 69, is an appointed member of the Lancaster Conservation Commission.
He is retired from two careers. He earned an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College (1974) and an MBA from the University of Virginia (1981) and helped manage a drilling rig building facility in Texas. In his mid-40s, he returned to school. He received a nursing degree, became a trauma surgical intensive care unit (TSICU) nurse, and trained as an anesthesiologist.
He is a divorced father of a 28-year-old daughter, Margaret.
This week the candidates responded to questions from The Caledonian-Record.
The following responses were edited for length and clarity.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
MERNER: It was announced the Town Manager [Ed Samson] was going to be stepping down. I just feel through my experience, I can help with a smooth transition. We have a really great group in Lancaster. I just want to keep that continuity, make sure everything runs seamlessly, and keep our taxes down.
CHRISTIE: I am running because I have chosen to serve the people of Lancaster during changing times. A Select Board member is responsible to local taxpayers. Lancaster runs pretty well, but I see room for improvement.
I’m running to be part of a great team. New last year, Shane Beattie has served observantly and conservatively. He’s a careful businessman with a construction and equipment background, from a family that has served this town for many years. Leon Rideout is our experienced anchor, practiced at the state and county level, and his family is a well-known part or our town.
We are in crisis time with COVID-19. People and town businesses are losing money. Long-serving leadership is changing [retirements from our strong Town Manager and a board member], and many departments are ‘aging up’ and need support to grow within. Board oversight can improve.
And because I love Lancaster and its’ people: good, bad, and ugly.
WHAT ARE LANCASTER’S TOP BUSINESS PRIORITIES?
MERNER: Our water and sewer infrastructure are getting older. We need to get on top of that. And we need to keep our tax rate down.
CHRISTIE: I have an atypical long-term view. I think that Lancaster has two major assets that, in the next 100 years, will be important. One is water, the other is timber.
Water is important for all the reasons we know about. I was the only representative from Coos County at the state water conference last year. Downstate they are having water problems, due to growth and [pollution]. It’s only a matter of time before Lancaster’s water wealth becomes more important. So I want to protect our water and manage it well for our people.
The second thing that’s critical is our timber resources. As you know, the timber markets are in terrible shape. You can still sell hardwood and construction lumber, but you can’t sell chips. You can’t even give them away.
But where the strength of our timber is: Forests absorb carbon. Global warming, you can argue the details, but the fact is we absorb a lot of carbon since we’re 85% trees in Lancaster. I’m interested in ways to monetize carbon sequestration. If we can figure out some way for Lancaster to be compensated for the job we do in supporting the atmosphere and fighting global warming, I think that’s pretty important.
HOW WOULD YOU BALANCE LEVELS OF SERVICE WITH TAX IMPACTS?
MERNER: Taking things step by step, working closely with the town manager and our department heads. I would also make sure projects are prioritized, and funded without impacting taxpayers.
CHRISTIE: [I plan] to listen to, and hear, the taxpayers. To keep Lancaster affordable by spending wisely. To consider returning surpluses to the taxpayers without cutting it too close. To keep taxes down. To improve support for departments. To improve financial management. To maintain compliance with laws and procedures.
If you look at our last 50 years, we have had level to declining fortunes here. Same number of people, 20 percent fewer students. Big plans for growth that has not come.
Everyone wants growth, if it brings prosperity. The truth is it hasn’t happened — the town is the same size as in 1960. So, we need to plan for staying the same. We also need to plan for bad times. And plan for change from COVID migration.
To review our large investment in equipment and aging infrastructure for opportunities to save money. Your budget committee is already doing this, and it needs to continue.
WHAT QUALITIES WILL YOU LOOK FOR IN A NEW TOWN MANAGER?
MERNER: It’s going to be tough replacing Ed. He’s done a really, really good job. I’ll look for someone that brings to the table the same skills that Ed had: Using available resources and keeping costs down. We did streets in town [recently], he used the town crews instead of contracting it out. Those are the things that really impressed me. That’s what I want to see us doing going forward.
CHRISTIE: Someone who has management experience. I’m looking for someone who can successfully oversee, somebody who can say ‘no’ when they need to say ‘no,’ someone who will follow the rules and regulations, and not to try run backdoor deals. But at the same time it has to be somebody who is practical and gets things done. Lancaster runs pretty well. There’s potholes but they get taken care of. It’s pretty safe, everything is plowed, the streets swept, the water flows, and the garbage goes where it’s supposed to go. You’ve got to compliment Ed Samson and the current town management for that. They’ve gotten it done.
WHAT’S ANOTHER ISSUE YOU WILL BE FOCUSED ON?
MERNER: Making sure we get broadband out to everybody. I think broadband is important. The pandemic brought out the importance of broadband — people with telemedicine, working remotely, attending school. That’s a big thing we have to address. It’s on the top of my priority list [in Concord].
CHRISTIE: I think we need to be prepared for hard times and decline, and I see no preparation for that. We’ve got to spend less and spend wisely, because we can no longer count on a rosy future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.