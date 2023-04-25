Lancaster One Step Closer To Winning Recycled Percussion “Chaos & Kindness” Experience

LANCASTER — A nationally-known Las Vegas headliner may be coming to the North Country.
Recycled Percussion on Tuesday announced that Lancaster was among eight finalists for five exclusive prizes.
The Laconia-based band will visit the winning communities to meet locals, perform a free concert, and film an episode of their Emmy-nominated TV series Chaos & Kindness.
The Top 5 will be selected by popular vote.
To support Lancaster, visit www.facebook.com/recycledpercussionband and write in “Lancaster” under the April 24 post beginning, “Finalists for the towns with the most pride.”
Every vote will matter for Lancaster, the smallest of the finalist cities and towns at around 3,200 residents, according to 2021 state estimates.
The others are Derry (34,700), Dover (33,300), Farmington (6,800), Litchfield (8,600), Bow (8,300), Salem (30,700), and Windham (16,000).
Among those making a case for Lancaster is Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, who wrote the band twice in the past week.
He described how Lancaster embodied the community spirit and “town pride” that Recycled Percussion was looking for.
In his first letter, he wrote, “We take care of our own and are an example of how a strong and thriving community should operate. I, as a life-long resident and now Town Manager of Lancaster, am inviting you to come to town and experience the pride. Meet the people that make me proud to have called this place my home for over 50 years. See the Town I am proud to work for every day. Come be welcomed into the community and feel the pride we all have.”
After Lancaster reached the Elite Eight, Gaetjens-Oleson sent a second letter which said, in part, “If you want to represent the state, you can’t exclude us as we are the only community within the three northern-most counties (Coos, Grafton and Carroll). We are a thriving and welcoming town that believes in supporting our neighbors and providing opportunity for all to succeed if they choose to take advantage of it. We understand that no community is able to do great things alone so collaboration is key to our success. We are proud of who we are and appreciate new people moving to Town to experience the great things we have created.”
Filming in selected communities will take place in May.
Based in Laconia, Recycled Percussion was formed by Justin Spencer in 1995, began touring the country in 2001, and placed third in season four of America’s Got Talent in 2009.
From there, they performed runs at various Las Vegas venues (MGM, Tropicana, The Quad, Planet Hollywood).
In 2017, the band started the ABC television and web series Chaos & Kindness, where they give back to communities around the state (and beyond).
Chaos & Kindness has since grown into a lifestyle brand and movement with the goal of doing good, making positive change, and supporting charitable endeavors.
It continues the band’s longstanding efforts to promote kindness, positivity, and mental health awareness.
For more visit www.recycledpercussion.com and www.facebook.com/chaosandkindness/
