LANCASTER — In the decade before his death, Greg Cloutier helped revitalize the downtown.
Now, that work will continue in his name.
Community members have unveiled plans for Greg Cloutier Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Canal Street.
It will transform a vacant lot that Cloutier owned into an urban oasis.
Plans call for a pavilion, bench seating, an arboretum, and public art installations.
Local artist William Rugh, Cloutier’s friend and tenant has spearheaded efforts to make the park a reality.
“There was a big outpouring of people that would come into my gallery, or that I’d talk to around town, who’d say ‘Boy, I sure hope there’s something to memorialize [Cloutier] because he’s just a great guy,’” Rugh said.
Fundraising for the approximate $100,000 project is already underway.
Rugh will host an auction at the proposed park location on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
He estimates more than 50 items will be up for bid, including handmade furniture, craft items, and wall art.
In addition, a fundraising committee will apply for grants and solicit donations “all summer long,” Rugh said.
Contributions of land, services, and materials will help the project. Cloutier’s wife, Rita, has agreed to gift the property for the park and has given the project her blessing. Meanwhile, local contractors have pledged low-cost or free labor to get the project done.
“Our time frame is, I’d like to see at least the pavilion built by the time snow flies,” Rugh said. “Then next year we’ll continue with walkways, and shrubbery, and sculptures.”
Rugh envisioned the park as a place for people to relax, hold events, and draw tourists. He said the “epic” outdoor sculpture garden would be a “car stopper.”
“I want to get more people to stop in Lancaster and say ‘Wow, look at this place,’” Rugh said.
Getting people to stop — and stay in Lancaster was what Cloutier strived for.
In the decade before his death in September at age 72, the North Country native worked quietly and behind the scenes to revive downtown Lancaster.
Investing his time, energy and resources, he was the catalyst for the town’s Main Street renaissance. He supported business creation, refurbished and restored historic buildings, and reinvigorated the town center.
He acquired downtown properties, renovated them, and filled them with types of businesses that could attract and retain young people and boost the local economy.
First, he bought the Rialto Theatre at foreclosure in 2011 and partnered with David Fuller to re-open the landmark movie house and performance venue.
Next, Cloutier purchased a burned-out building at 79 Main St. in 2014, renovated it, and recruited entrepreneurs to open a cafe and bakery (The Polish Princess) and a locally sourced market (The Root Seller) in street-level retail spaces.
And finally, he assumed ownership of the former Lancaster National Bank Building in 2017 and re-opened it with a brewpub (The Copper Pig), an art gallery (William Rugh Gallery), and office space.
He made a concerted effort to support those businesses.
And when the pandemic struck, Cloutier and his wife ensured those businesses survived.
Cloutier’s economic development work went beyond those buildings.
He also helped to create a public parking lot on Canal Street, redevelop the historic P.J. Noyes Block, and initiate a Plymouth State University market analysis, which explored ways to attract business people and millennials to town.
Through his efforts, Cloutier put Lancaster on the road to revitalization. Now his friends want to see through those efforts.
“We’ve got a good start on it,” Rugh said. “There’s some very nice businesses in town, and the key is now just to keep building on that. Lancaster is such a beautiful town.”
