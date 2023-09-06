Lancaster Police Chief Charbonneau Steps Down

LANCASTER – When he was named Lancaster Police Chief, Tim Charbonneau faced a staffing shortage.
So, to guarantee around-the-clock coverage for the community, he sometimes slept in his office and fielded overnight calls.
“We always had a 24-hour department, a person on each shift, but as people left we just didn’t have the staff,” Charbonneau said. “So instead of making or asking the remaining guys to put in more than what they were doing, I just said “OK, you guys do your normal shift and when you go home, I’ll take over.”
It reflected his view of law enforcement.
It’s not a nine-to-five job, he said, it’s a calling.
“You don’t do this job to simply get paid and go home,” he said. “You’re either in or you’re out, there’s no in-between.”
After a quarter-century in law enforcement, 19 years full-time with Lancaster Police, and five years as LPD Chief, Charbonneau retired on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old North Country native cited the wear and tear of the job.
“Every person that I’ve spoken to in law enforcement that’s retired has said “When it’s time, you’ll know it.” And it’s time,” Charbonneau said.
He leaves a legacy of putting the townspeople first.
“I enjoyed spending time in the community, relating to the residents, and making myself available, always for them,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest part of community policing in a small town.”
WORK ETHIC
When he was a high school junior, Charbonneau took an interest in law enforcement.
Even though he followed a different career path at first – graduating from Groveton High in 1989, completing the two-year automotive program at Berlin Vocational Technical College in 1991, and going to work for the state Department of Transportation — he continued to think about police work.
Eventually, he said, “I realized that being a mechanic really wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Charbonneau said. “I knew the chief and Stratford, Tim Gould, extremely well. We talked about things and he says, “Well, I want to send you to the part-time academy.”
Charbonneau entered the part-time police academy in North Conway and proceeded to work on a part-time basis for multiple local departments, including Stratford and Lancaster.
“I worked full-time for New Hampshire DOT and I worked a cover shift for Stratford or Lancaster PD just about every night of the week,” Charbonneau said. “To say I was a part-time employee, I was on paper. But every waking moment I worked either at my regular job or a police department.”
Charbonneau’s work ethic is rooted in his childhood.
The youngest of four siblings, he was raised in a blue-collar household in Northumberland where his parents worked for the paper mill.
His late father, Charles, was a decorated U.S. Army veteran (Purple Heart, Bronze Star) who served in the Vietnam War. Injured by a grenade blast, he worked 30 years with shrapnel in his left shoulder before he finally underwent surgery to remove the metal fragments.
His mother, Joan, 83, retired from the mill and tended bar at the American Legion Post 17 through her late 70s. Despite her diminutive size and Charbonneau’s pleas, she would step in between larger men if a heated argument or a fistfight broke out.
“She’s a 100-pound, little, feisty woman that grew up on a farm. Still today, I don’t know if I’d want to cross her,” Charbonneau said with a smile.
COMMUNITY POLICING
Charbonneau’s time with the Lancaster Police Department began at the Lancaster Fair.
While working the fair detail one year, he was approached by former Lancaster Police Chief Ed Samson.
“We manned the gates and we had mandatory water breaks, because it was so hot,” Charbonneau said. “I’m taking my break on maybe day two or three, and [Samson] says to me ‘Charbonneau, you’re the only one who hasn’t asked me what you’re getting paid.’ I said, well, I figure you’re going to pay me something. That’s when he told me ‘You’re coming to work for me,’… And I did.”
Charbonneau’s part-time career ended one evening in 2004.
During a 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. cover shift, he recalled, “[Samson] tells me to get in his office immediately. I thought I did something wrong. And he told me — he didn’t ask me – he told me that I was starting my full-time career with him. And here I am.”
During his time with the department, Charbonneau was a visible presence who forged connections with community members. That work was vitally important, he said.
“I’m a firm believer that if people don’t know you and don’t relate to you, they’re never going to give you any information or talk to you about a certain event. If they don’t feel comfortable talking to you, they’re not going to open up. And the only way I know to make somebody feel comfortable is letting them know who you are,” he said, noting he never put himself above his constituents. “I tell people on a regular basis, I put my pants on the same way as you do.”
Charbonneau viewed community policing as more than lip service.
He embraced LPD’s tradition of outreach. Officers are visible around town and frequently go to community events. The department actively helps those in need with efforts that ramp up during the holidays and back-to-school, but continue year-round.
Charbonneau recalled the department’s interaction with one elderly resident, who is in her 90s.
“Her family does not live here and when they can’t reach her on the phone, they call us and we go and talk to her, and make sure she’s OK,” he said, recalling one year on the woman’s birthday, “no family members were able to come, so we went and got her favorite jelly donuts from Dunkin Donuts and a black coffee from McDonald’s. We put candles in her Jelly donuts and gave her a little birthday party. She was amazed.”
Other times, Charbonneau or his staff have encountered people who are down on their luck.
“If you give them 20 bucks out of your pocket, that’s not out of the ordinary,” he said. “I’m not saying that I, or any of us, have an overabundance of money. But [LPD officers are] always willing to help and willing to do what needs to be done.”
PERSONAL SACRIFICE
Of course, there have been challenging times.
The department has struggled to hire and retain staff over the years, reflecting a national officer shortage.
Meanwhile drug and mental health epidemics have created more difficult conditions for rural law enforcement.
Helping the LPD through those tough times, Charbonneau said, were supportive residents and dedicated town workers.
“Everybody, and I mean everybody, works hand in hand,” he said, describing the town’s all-hands-on-deck approach. “If something needs to be done and you don’t have enough hands for it, somebody from another department is pitching in. From the town manager on down. Highway, fire, EMS. The entities for the town of Lancaster are phenomenal.”
Other challenges are more personal.
Charbonneau made personal sacrifices for his job. When he slept in the station to provide overnight coverage, for instance, he missed out on time with family. It’s a story familiar to many in law enforcement and emergency services.
He said his career directly contributed to his divorce a few years ago, “That was a very huge part of it. Just, you know, not going anywhere, not being available for the family, being more of a commitment to the town, being away working. If there was a shift that needed to be covered, I’d make sure that was covered. Even as a patrolman, that was always my thing. There were a lot of birthdays I missed, there’s a lot of special events that I missed. I can’t ever get those back.”
Now retired, he looks forward to spending more time with his three sons and mother.
“All three of my boys are local and I see and hear from them every day, which is the best thing any father or parent could ever ask for,” he said. “And my mother will be 84 this year, and I’m gonna spend some time with her. I haven’t spent quality time with her in 20 years, unless she was sick or in the hospital.”
He re-married in August. He and his current wife bought a camper, which they have not used because he’s been too busy. Now, they can actually travel.
“I parked [the camper] in my driveway a year ago and we didn’t use it at all camping anywhere. I put it in storage in October and that was the only time it moved,” he said. “My hope is to use it at a campground this year before the snow flies.”
