Lancaster Police Make Arrests At Sobriety Checkpoint

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police checked 172 vehicles during a sobriety checkpoint operation on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
The checkpoint took place on Main Street and “a few” arrests were made, according to LPD.
In a press release, Lancaster Police explained the purpose of the checkpoint.
“The sobriety checkpoint was applied for in response to the growing number of vehicle miles travelled, which directly correlates to a rise in motor vehicle crashes, fatal crashes and crash fatalities not only across the State of New Hampshire, but across the country. Sobriety checkpoints are a proven and authorized method of deterrence to drivers who would drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs,” the press release said.
The sobriety checkpoint was applied for in partnership with the Department of Highway Safety and executed in collaboration with the assistance of the Northumberland Police Department, New Hampshire State Police, and the Vermont Essex County Sheriff’s Office.
