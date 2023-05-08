Lancaster Promotes No Mow May

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Conservation Commission is promoting “No Mow May” this month.
The message is simple: Let your lawns and weeds grow to provide food and shelter for essential pollinators like bees and butterflies early in the season.
Commissioner Kathy-Jean Lavoie learned of the global movement in 2021 and launched the local effort last year.
“I found an online image, self-funded the printing of a handful of yard signs for friends, and we put ‘em up in our yards,” she said.
This year the Conservation Commission paid for 35 signs distributed to residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Meanwhile, the town agreed not to mow Soldiers Park at the Route 2/3 intersection (across from Lavoie’s home) until June 1.
“I was confident that participation in No Mow May was an easy way for folks to be part of pollinators’ success,” Lavoie said. “I’m looking forward to even greater participation next year and would love to see interest from other North Country communities.”
A master gardener, Lavoie understands the importance of supporting pollinators,
She created a fact sheet to explain the purpose to others in greater detail.
It reads, “No Mow May encourages residents not to mow, water, or fertilize their lawns throughout May. Although we are eager to clean up in the spring, hibernating pollinators often need more time under the leaves before they can safely emerge. Leaves left on the ground provide important insulation for bees hibernating underground and moths and butterflies that overwinter in the leaves.”
“Early spring flowers help the local pollinator population at a time of year when nectar sources may be in short supply. When you stop mowing, yellow bursts of dandelions will soon break into view along with the spindly white clover blossoms. Other flowers may follow, such as the purple towers of common self-heal.”
The No Mow May campaign was started in 2019 by Plantlife, a nature conservation charity based in the United Kingdom.
On its website, Plantlife explains, “[The UK has] lost nearly 97% of flower-rich meadows since the 1970s and with them gone are vital food needed by pollinators, like bees and butterflies.”
Meanwhile non-profit organization The Bee Conservancy reports that bees, which are responsible for pollinating most of the fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts produced domestically, have been dying at unprecedented rates.
According to The Bee Conservancy, “A 2019 survey from the Bee Informed Partnership states that nearly 40 percent of U.S. beekeepers lost their colonies during the previous year. Compared to 1947, the U.S. honeybee population has declined by 60 percent.”
No Mow May also has secondary benefits, reducing water and fuel consumption associated with lawn care and making lawns drought-resistant.
To maintain a healthy lawn for the remainder of the season, No Mow May participants are asked to adjust their mower to the highest setting, refrain from using pesticides, add native plants to support pollinators, and offer shelter to birds and small woodland creatures.
