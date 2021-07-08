LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen is considering a proposal to charge a buck a page for open-records requests.
The plan was conceived after investigative news outlet the Granite State News Collaborative requested 20 years of Lancaster Police budget and employee records through New Hampshire’s Right To Know Law.
Town counsel Jonathan Frizzell recommended the town create a dedicated price list for Right To Know requests. He wrote a draft policy that was introduced to the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday.
It originally included a rate structure of 25 cents per printed/copied page, $12 for digital documents on a CD, and $15 for digital documents on a thumb drive. Revenues would offset costs to fulfill open-records requests.
However, the Select Board voted 3-0 to amend the price structure to $1 per printed page, which matches the current rate the town charges for all documents (including Right To Know requests).
Select Board Chair Leon Rideout proposed the increase to a buck a page. Rideout, who also serves as the Coos County Register of Deeds, said 25 cents was “very cheap” and pointed out that the county registry charges $2 per page.
“I understand that we can’t charge a fee that seems unreasonable because there is a statute. I would recommend a dollar a page because that does help defray the cost,” he said, noting that the Granite State News Collaborative request required significant time, effort and research. “It’s not just the printing of the page.”
The policy will be brought back for a second reading and vote to adopt at next week’s Select Board meeting.
Granite State News Collaborative requested the information as part of a long-term, statewide initiative to explore rage and equity issues in the Granite State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.