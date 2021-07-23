Lancaster: Purchasing Policy Gets First Reading

LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen held a first reading of a municipal purchasing and procurement policy on Monday.
“The idea is to create a transparent, consistent policy that all department heads, [the Town Manager] and the Board of Selectmen can follow,” said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson.
The policy would create tiers of acquisition authority.
Under $1000: Purchases under $1,000 could be approved by department heads.
$1,000 to $5,000: Purchases between $1,000 and $5,000 would require Town Manager approval, and that department heads produce a single price quote.
$5,001 to $10,000: Purchases between $5,001 and $10,000 would require Town Manager approval, and that department heads produce three price quotes.
Over $10,000: Purchases over $10,000 would require a formal request for proposals. Bidders would have to submit sealed bids to the Board of Selectmen, who would unseal the bids at a posted meeting. The process would be advertised at least 14 days prior to opening.
The draft policy would permit exceptions to the three price quote and sealed bid requirements, when circumstances require (warranty restrictions, proprietary technology, etc.), and would allow the Board of Selectmen to create a list of preferred vendors, which would be updated once annually.
Gaetjens-Oleson described the proposed policy as a starting point.
He expects the policy (if approved) would be changed over time, to suit the town’s needs.
“I would anticipate some tweaks over the course of the next couple years,” he said. “But this, at least, puts something on paper that we can start going on.”
The policy will return before the Select Board for a second reading and vote to adopt at their next meeting on August 2.
OTHER HAPPENINGS
The Board of Selectmen also addressed the following matters at Monday’s meeting.
— Kim Votta was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Conservation Commission. She will serve out a term ending in March 23. Votta has been a Lancaster resident since 2008 and is a previous ConCom member.
— The Select Board were informed that Petros Hatzigeorgiou, owner of the Lancaster House of Pizza, will be opening the Mountain Top Restaurant at 200 Portland St. (Cabot Inn & Suites). He received approval to place a 16 square foot sign on the building.
— The Zoning Board denied a request for a special exception (short-term rental) at 143 Mt. Prospect Road. Local resident Rob Christie expressed concern that the facility was still accepting reservations. Gaetjens-Oleson said he would speak with property owner John Danos.
— Selectmen adopted a town policy on copying fees for RSA 91-A “Right To Know” public records requests. The policy sets a price structure of $1 per printed/copied page, $12 for a CD, and $15 for a thumb drive. The town already charges $1 per page for printed/copied documents, but the new policy allows for the 91-A price structure to be changed independently.
