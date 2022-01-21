LANCASTER — The Select Board has agreed, in principle, to double building permit fees by 2023.
The proposal on the table would raise permit fees for new commercial construction (from $50 to $100), new residential home construction (from $25 to $50), and residential outbuilding, addition or renovation construction (from $10 to $20).
The changes will be phased in over two years.
Selectmen approved a partial fee increase on Thursday (to $75 for new commercial, $35 for new residential home, and $15 for other residential work) and will consider the remaining increase next January.
The fee structure had not been updated in nearly two decades. Selectmen said the revision was long overdue.
“I can’t believe [building permit fees] went 20 years without any adjustments,” said Board Member Troy Merner.
The changes bring Lancaster’s permit fees in line with surrounding communities.
That includes Whitefield ($350 for new commercial, $250 for new residential, $50 for other residential); Jefferson ($50 for new residential with heating, $40 for other residential with heating); Northumberland ($100 flat fee if the resulting property value changes $49,999 or less, $250 if it changes $50,000 or more); Carroll (.002 x value, minimum $200 for new commercial, $150 for new residential, $75 for renovations); and Littleton (10 cents per square foot new commercial, 5 cents per square foot new residential, $25 commercial or residential addition).
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson said the town, under the old pricing structure, had processed building permits at a loss.
“It takes more labor and materials to issue a $25 building permit than the cost to issue the permit,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
The updated fees will allow the town to meet those costs, while easing the burden on taxpayers.
“The only way to be self-sufficient is to create revenue, and to create revenue you need to have proper fees,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Prior to their vote on Tuesday, The Select Board debated whether to make the fee hikes incrementally or all at once.
After discussion, they agreed to a two-year, phased-in approach suggested by Chair Leon Rideout.
Rideout said gradual implementation would ease the taxpayer burden during a time of high inflation.
“I know [the building permit fees] haven’t been raised in a long time, but doubling the fees for building permits all in one whack, I cannot support that,” Rideout said.
Following up on those concerns, Gaetjens-Oleson said the proposed fee changes — if they are implemented in full next year — would not pose an undue burden for homeowners.
He said anyone building a $200,000 new home or a $15,000 new garage should be able to afford the fee increases without a problem.
When Rideout suggested that increased permit fees might inhibit development, Gaetjens-Oleson disputed that.
“The fees are not discouraging people from doing it. What’s discouraging people from doing it is, if the town knows they’re doing improvements on their properties, they’ll be reassessed. They’ll have to pay more taxes. So they’re circumventing the process knowingly,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
CROSSWALK CONCERNS
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has directed the town to make crosswalk adjustments along a one-mile section of Main Street.
In a letter dated Dec. 21, 2021, DOT called for Lancaster to eliminate one crosswalk by Walgreens Pharmacy and to install flashing lights and 20-foot parking restrictions at four others (two in the area of Centennial Park, one by Scorpios Pizza, one by the Coos Motor Inn).
The town would require 8 flashing light fixtures, two per crosswalk. The cost to taxpayers would be $2,500 each, or $20,000 total.
Some of the sidewalks would also have to be relocated, equipped with additional street lighting, or both.
If no action is taken, the crosswalks would be eliminated as part of an upcoming Main Street resurfacing project.
According to DOT, the purpose of the changes is to improve pedestrian safety along the busy Route 2/Route 3 corridor where traffic volume is approximately 11,000 vehicles per day, on average.
The Select Board reaction was mixed.
Chair Leon Rideout questioned the basis for DOT’s recommendations.
“If we can make our crosswalks safer, I’m all for that. But having flashing signs is not going to make them safer, especially if they can’t point to an accident that happened over the last 30 years at one of those crosswalks,” Rideout said.
Resident Peter Riviere called flashing lights an eyesore, pointing to examples elsewhere.
“Meredith has put these flashing lights in, it really doesn’t help the beauty of the downtown at all,” he said.
One member of the public suggested bump-outs, but town officials pointed to plowing concerns. Another suggested brightly colored sidewalks, an idea that met with more interest.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson will respond to DOT in the coming weeks.
The DOT also called for improvements — such as better lighting and 20-foot parking restrictions — to two crosswalks at the Middle Street intersection (by the Copper Pig Brewery), two in the Main Street retail center (by the Rialto Theater), one at Bunker Hill Street (by Frank’s Barber Shop), and one at the Lancaster Elementary School entrance on Bridge Street.
If no action is taken, the Middle and Bridge Street crosswalks would be reestablished, Bunker Hill Street would be eliminated, and the others would be relocated when DOT resurfaces Main Street.
CITIZEN CONCERNS
During public comments, local watchdog Peter Riviere spoke on the work of the town budget committee.
Speaking to the Select Board, Riviere expressed disappointment with the perceived lack of information at budget committee meetings.
“To say that the recent meetings were underwhelming would be an understatement. The paucity of information shared by department heads was disturbing. It may well be that department heads were given budget targets for each department. If so, that should have been communicated. If no targets were provided to department heads, perhaps that is a role the budget committee might take on. Otherwise why place so much important on the budget committee if they are mere rubber stamp and window dressing,” he said.
Riviere said the budget committee meetings lacked transparency and insight and allowed for no public questions or input.
“As it stands there’s no telling what the proposed budget will look like until the town report is printed, which pretty much defeats the purpose of a so-called independent review,” he said.
Riviere said the budget committee failed to explore key issues or provide essential information, such as municipal staff salaries, a capital improvement list, and the status of business loans.
He commended some department heads, such as Assistant Fire Chief and Health Officer Ted Joubert and Transfer Station Supervisor Brian Patnoe, for making exception presentations. However, he was critical of others, including the town finance director for a “lack of presence.”
Once again, he requested that the budget committee meetings be recorded and uploaded (similar to the Select Board meetings) for online public consumption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.