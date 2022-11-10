Lancaster Resumes Search For Transfer Station Manager

LANCASTER — The town continues to look for someone to run the Transfer Station.
A new Transfer Station manager was hired last month, but the person worked one day and then quit, according to Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson.
“They realized after one day it really wasn’t a job they were interested in,” he said.
The job was subsequently offered to the incoming Transfer Station assistant manager, but that person declined.
“He wasn’t comfortable taking that leap,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
The town received five applications for the Transfer Station manager position and Gaetjens-Oleson said the remaining four applicants were not qualified.
As a result, the job will be advertised again to draw new candidates.
Transfer Station manager Brian Patnoe resigned in September for personal reasons and assistant manager Bill Brown has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
The new assistant manager will start in mid-December.
KENT FOUNTAIN
The town has received an $83,900 estimate Gandin Brothers Inc. of South Ryegate, Vt., to rebuild the Kent Fountain.
The 130-year-old fountain was damaged beyond repair after a car accident in March.
The Select Board approved the cost estimate, which was lower than they expected, and advised Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson to proceed with the project.
Gaetjens-Oleson expressed interest in moving the fountain from its previous roadside location on Main Street to a space further back from the road to reduce the accident risk.
According to Gaetjens-Oleson the cost of the project would be covered by the town’s insurance provider, Primex, minus a $1,000 deductive.
Meanwhile Gaetjens-Oleson and board members will explore uses for the former fountain pieces, which are made of locally sourced granite.
Located outside of the post office, the historic fountain was given to the town by the sons of the late Richard Kent, a downtown merchant and general store owner for nearly 60 years.
Gaetjens-Oleson suggested that pieces of the fountain could be re-purposed for other uses, such as an expanded veterans monument in Centennial Park to recognize those who served in more recent conflicts.
“It would be disappointing not to use some of those stones somewhere,” he said.
MECHANIC STREET BRIDGE
Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc. of Holderness, specialists in historic preservation, have been tabbed to repair and refurbish the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge.
The 160-year-old bridge was damaged in July when an oversized vehicle passed through it, smashing gables at both entrances and splintering diagonal trusses along the entire southern site.
Insurance will cover the estimated $45,000 repair costs.
The Select Board in August allocated $34,000 in unanticipated surplus funds to replace the bridge decking.
The bridge will be closed for an estimated five weeks during renovation and repair. A start date is to be determined.
Graton Associates has built 16 new covered bridges and restored 65 existing ones since 1958.
That includes restoring covered bridges in Bath, Haverhill, Groveton, and Lyndonville, Vt.
Graton Associates also restores buildings and In 2019 the company renovated and repaired St. Matthew’s Chapel in Sugar Hill.
