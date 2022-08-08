Lancaster: Select Board Sides With Bird Watchers

LANCASTER — The select board on Monday clarified guidelines for bird watchers at the town lagoon.
By a 2-0 vote, board member Leon Rideout and Shane Beattie reaffirmed that bird watchers will have access to a town-owned, 10-foot buffer along the lagoon perimeter, with parking available on a section of public road. Board Chair Troy Merner was not in attendance.
Selectmen had made their position on the matter clear with an informal decision late last year.
In December, the board denied bird watches access to the fenced in town lagoon, citing concerns over liability, public safety, and proximity to solar panels located on site.
However, as a compromise, they allowed perimeter access. Signage was installed so that birdwatchers would know where to go. The area is a draw, because sewer lagoons are considered prime bird watching locations.
With Monday’s vote, the board formally approved the policy.
An abutter, Arlene Allin, has opposed birdwatcher access to the lagoon and has since filed complaints about birdwatchers being in the buffer area.
According to Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, Allin has approached birdwatchers and told them to leave the buffer area because “you’re not allowed to be there.”
Those encounters have prompted both Allin and members of the public to contact Lancaster Police and the Town Manager.
Gaetjens-Oleson said he has responded to those complaints by telling Allin that the buffer area is public land and the birdwatchers “have every right to be there as Centennial Park.”
The select board agreed.
Said Rideout, “If we exclude town residents for that property outside of the fence, we’re basically saying we can exclude town residents from certain sidewalks. We don’t have the authority to do that.”
MECHANIC STREET BRIDGE
Efforts to repair and refurbish the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge got a boost this week.
The select board on Monday accepted $134,000 in unanticipated state surplus funds, and a portion will go toward renovating the historic, 160-year-old span.
The bridge was damaged last month when an oversized vehicle passed through it, smashing gables at both entrances and splintering diagonal trusses along the entire southern site.
Insurance will cover the estimated $45,000 repair costs.
However, since the bridge will be closed for repairs anyway, Gaetjens-Oleson recommended that a $34,000 portion of the unanticipated funds be used to replace bridge decking.
The bridge decking was worn and due for replacement anyway, and Gaetjens-Oleson figured that the repair and re-decking projects could be combined to minimize disruptions.
If the projects are done together, the bridge would be closed an estimated five weeks.
Although the town has a bridge maintenance capital reserve fund, that money cannot be spent without town meeting approval in March, and a combined bridge repair and re-decking would be scheduled sometime in the fall.
OTHER NEWS
— Lancaster Ambulance reported 188 ambulance runs in the past month, of which 78 were 911 calls and 110 were transfers.
— Fire Chief Randy Flynn reported that Lancaster Fire and EMS revived someone who went into cardiac arrest at Shaw’s the previous week. He said approximately 10 crew members turned out for the call. “We’re very, very proud of that,” he said.
— The Lancaster Transfer Station reported receiving 2,161 pounds of cardboard on a daily basis, which equates to $160 per day in revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.