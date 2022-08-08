Lancaster: Select Board Sides With Bird Watchers
Buy Now

Lancaster Town Hall, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

LANCASTER — The select board on Monday clarified guidelines for bird watchers at the town lagoon.

By a 2-0 vote, board member Leon Rideout and Shane Beattie reaffirmed that bird watchers will have access to a town-owned, 10-foot buffer along the lagoon perimeter, with parking available on a section of public road. Board Chair Troy Merner was not in attendance.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments