LANCASTER — The Board of Selectmen last week voted 3-0 to prohibit four-wheeler traffic on public roads.
Select Board members agreed the town did not meet the criteria for road access on two counts.
One, Lancaster lacked an OHRV (off-highway recreational vehicle) club to maintain signage and request road access. The Select Board had previously granted permission to the Kilkenny Trail Riders on an annual basis. However, the club has not approached the board since 2019.
Two, state regulations allow for limited OHRV road access in order to connect to trail systems. However, Lancaster has no such trails.
Select Board Chair Leon Rideout, a self-proclaimed ATV enthusiast, said the issue could be revisited once both of those conditions are in place. He added that a public hearing would be required.
“In my opinion [the roads] are closed [to OHRV traffic] until at least next year when, if somebody wanted to come in and propose certain streets, we could entertain that,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Lancaster Police Chief Timothy Charbonneau said his department had fielded several questions on the matter. He sought clarity.
“We have not had any issues that we need to address, but we’ve gotten questions,” he said.
Lancaster lost access to the Ride The Wilds trail network when neighboring Northumberland closed two connector roads (Page Hill, Lost Nation) to OHRV traffic.
Meanwhile, the town’s snowmobile trails and rail beds are not open to OHRVs.
“The only way there’s going to be trails that connect is if, for some reason, they open up the railroad tracks, which they have talked about. But it’s not going to happen because they need to keep the railways active,” Rideout said.
PLANNING COORDINATOR HIRED
Robin Irving has been hired as the town’s new Planning and Zoning Coordinator.
Irving arrives from Northumberland where she served as the special projects administrator/grants manager. She will begin on Sept. 20.
The Planning and Zoning coordinator position had been vacant since April, when predecessor, Ben Gaetjens-Oleson was hired as town manager.
“I believe she will be a great asset, she has a lot of experience,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
Select Board member (and state Rep.) Troy Merner added, “I’ve worked with Robin a lot over the last eight years … she’s very well qualified.”
