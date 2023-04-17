Lancaster Solar Project Clears Town Permitting Process

LANCASTER — The Planning Board on March 8 granted conditional site plan approval for a one-megawatt solar field.
Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction, Vt., has proposed a 7.4-acre facility at the intersection of Main Street and Old Groveton Road, just north of the fairgrounds.
It would be built on an open field now used by Rexford Septic Service for septage disposal.
The project will consist of an undetermined number of ground-mounted, 18-foot-high solar panels arranged in multiple rows running east to west.
It would be surrounded by a perimeter fence, accessed by a driveway, and power would feed into the grid.
An existing Forbes Farm access road to adjacent farmland would be relocated.
As a condition of approval, the Planning Board will require Norwich Solar to reconstruct the road to be the same, or similar, to the existing road, “including but not limited to adequate width, load-bearing base condition, and turning radius, subject to the approval of Forbes Farm Partnership.”
Project engineers Stantec Consulting Services of Topsham, Maine, have determined no wetlands or floodplain zones within the project footprint.
Through a subsidiary, Norwich has a purchase and sales agreement for the site on the condition of project approval.
The Planning Board waived a second hearing, customary for site plan review, on the grounds the submitted materials were sufficient and no additional information was required.
The project received a Zoning Board special exception with no conditions on Feb. 22.
It still requires a state Department of Environmental Services alteration of terrain permit, Eversource connection application approval (submitted and pending), and an archaeological review due to proximity to the Connecticut River (slated for the spring).
Norwich Solar Technologies has installed 30 megawatts of solar energy generation across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont since 2011.
The company lists 55 solar energy projects on its website. That includes a 500-kilowatt project with 2,200 solar panels in St. Johnsbury that began operation in 2019. Norwich also installed two systems — a 400-kilowatt array in Barnet (2020) and a 100-kilowatt system in St. Johnsbury (2021) — to offset Morrison Custom Feeds’ electric bills.
