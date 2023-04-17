Lancaster Solar Project Clears Town Permitting Process
Buy Now

New town welcome signs were installed at four entrances to Lancaster last summer as part of a new marketing campaign. (Courtesy Photo) Lancaster sign #filephoto

LANCASTER — The Planning Board on March 8 granted conditional site plan approval for a one-megawatt solar field.

Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction, Vt., has proposed a 7.4-acre facility at the intersection of Main Street and Old Groveton Road, just north of the fairgrounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments