LANCASTER — Time to shine.
Lancaster will showcase its town pride next month as part of a unique contest.
National headliners Recycled Percussion will visit five communities in five days to film an episode of their Emmy winning TV series, Chaos & Kindness.
At each stop, the Laconia-based band will perform a free concert, meet with locals, and do good deeds.
Then, based on passion and enthusiasm, they will name one town the winner of the inaugural “Chaos & Kindness Most Prideful Town Award.”
Lancaster is the smallest of the five communities up for the honor.
The other contenders are Derry, Dover, Farmington and Windham.
Win or lose, Recycled Percussion will feature each town on its web series and showcase who, and what, makes each place special.
Announcing the finalists on Friday, Recycled Percussion wrote to Lancaster, “Congrats, your small town at the northern part of NH will have a chance to show the world why you are so amazing. Northern NH often times gets forgotten, so we took that into account. This town is a hard working blue collar town that finally gets to be on the big stage!”
Recycled Percussion launched the competition two weeks ago. They staged a popular vote on social media and narrowed the field from 160 communities to five finalists.
Next, the band will spend a full day in each town to put on a show and “do some acts of kindness and let the community showcase their pride for their hometown.”
Recycled Percussion founder Justin Spencer explained where the idea for the contest came from.
“I started realizing that everyone sh*ts on their hometown and always thinks the grass is greener in other pastures. So I want to flip the script and have a battle of what town will be crowned the 1st annual “chaos and kindness most prideful town” award,” he wrote.
Chaos & Kindness began in 2017 as a self produced web series and has grown into a two-time Emmy award winning hit.
Billed as a “Jackass meets Make A Wish” style show, Chaos & Kindness aims to improve lives and communities. It has filmed across the country and around the world.
It is carried by most major streaming services, with Amazon Prime describing it as, “the television show that delivers tears of laughter and joy, continues to push the envelope in all new ways.”
One reviewer added that, “In each episode, you’ll witness some of the insane and often hilarious things they’re willing to do in the name of Kindness.”
The program will provide Lancaster with an enormous amount of positive national exposure, supporting the town’s ongoing revitalization efforts.
Prior to filming, Recycled Percussion are looking for community input on the following items:
— A venue for a performance in each location;
— A date to visit for each town;
— An artist to design a Chaos & Kindness shirt for their town;
— Amazing and inspiring stories and people from each town;
Lancaster residents and supporters who want to help, or have great ideas, can contact Recycled Percussion at pride@chaosandkindness.com
