Lancaster To Explore Island Acquisition

LANCASTER — The Town of Lancaster may be in a position to acquire an unusual property.
In a letter dated Aug. 23, Donald and Renee Muise of Flagstaff, Ariz., expressed interest in donating Holton Island to an entity that will protect and preserve the property.
They have owned the 6.3-acre, undeveloped island located behind Lancaster Elementary School since 2005, but, Donald wrote, “Now that Renee and I are retired, the time has come to consolidate our assets. With that in mind we have decided to act on the disposition of this property. It has always been our intention to eventually donate the property in an effort to preserve and improve the habitat it affords while permitting open space opportunity for hunters, trappers, anglers and other users.”
The Select Board on Tuesday authorized Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson to contact Muise, and explore whether the land could be donated to the town.
The Muises had attempted to give the land to New Hampshire Fish and Game, where both his father Arthur and grandfather Henry were employees, and his step-grandfather John Roberts was a former commissioner.
However, the property did not meet Fish and Game criteria for a Wildlife Management Area and the offer was rejected.
Subsequently, Fish and Game suggested that Muise contact the Town of Lancaster.
Gaetjens-Oleson said the town’s active Conservation Commission may see value in the island as part of its conservation efforts, and the island could also be incorporated into ongoing outdoor recreation development efforts.
