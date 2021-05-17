Twenty-two.
That’s how many U.S. military veterans commit suicide each day, according to the federal Veterans Administration.
“We’ve lost a lot of people,” said Denis Querrard, commander of VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster.
A local effort aims to help.
VFW Post 3041 on Saturday will host a veterans suicide awareness walk. The date, time and distance are meant to be symbolic. The 2.2. mile walk will kick off at 2:22 on May 22.
Funds raised will go towards the Lake Region Veterans Coalition (LRVC), a regional effort to combat veteran suicide. It was formed as part of the VA’s Together With Veterans Rural Suicide Prevention program.
The LRVC is currently promoting a “Buddy Check Coffee” program. It provides veterans with free coffee, allowing them to talk out problems outside of a work, home or clinical setting.
For more info visit lrvcnh.org/coffee/
“Let’s say I know somebody who is having a tough time. I can [go to the website], sign myself up, get two gift cards, go into the coffee shop, and try and sit them down quietly and have a conversation,” said Querrard.
The fundraiser was started by his wife, Abigail, the president of the Post 3041 Auxiliary.
It marks the post’s first large-scale event in over a year, since before the pandemic.
She said approximately 50 participants were expected. The walk will begin at the post, proceed to Veterans Park, and then return. There will be an outdoor cookout afterward.
Asked why she chose LRVC as the fundraising recipient, Abigail said it was an important effort.
“Personally, from what I’ve seen just being [at the post], it affects more people than you realize,” she said.
Querrard agreed.
Some veterans, he said, will internalize their problems and “tough it out,” partly out of a combination of pride and shame. He said the Buddy Coffee Check was intended to break through those emotional barriers and remove the negative stigma often associated with mental health care.
“You have veterans who go in the military. They feel like they’re tough and they can handle all the stresses because they go places no one else wants to go to. Then they come back and they feel alone,” Querrard said. “This is a way to reach out to them and try to prevent them from actually doing harm to themselves.”
The Buddy Coffee Check program is intended to deliver a message to veterans: You are not alone.
Through conversation, it is hoped, veterans will realize there are other veterans processing the same thoughts and emotions.
It’s a problem Querrard has seen firsthand.
“I was in the medical field in the military, so I knew a lot of veterans who committed suicide while they were in the service,” said Querrard, a Navy veteran. “As a brotherhood and a sisterhood, when you lose people you take it personally.”
The Buddy Coffee Check can bridge gaps in the North Country, where rural distance allows mental health problems to hide in plain sight.
Coos County has the highest percentage of veterans and the lowest population density in New Hampshire.
“There’s always a concern that up here, because we’re spread apart, [veterans] have a tendency to isolate themselves better,” said Querrard. “But I do know of veterans up here who have had suicidal ideations. I think that it’s just as prevalent as it is in Concord, it’s just less noticeable.”
Some of those veterans reached out and got the help they needed. Others just needed to talk. Either way, they made it through.
Said Querrard, “At the VFW you’ll talk to somebody, they’ll tell you they’re feeling down, and you’ll talk to them about things. Basically, you just talk through it. Then they go back home and you see them the next day. That’s a good thing.”
