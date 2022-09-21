Lancaster Transfer Station Manager Stepping Down
Shown in a 2019 file photo, Brian Patnoe will resign as manager of the Lancaster Transfer Station. (File Photo/Robert Blechl)

LANCASTER — Transfer Station manager Brian Patnoe is stepping down.

In a resignation letter Patnoe explained that he was leaving the position for personal reasons. His final day is Sept. 30.

