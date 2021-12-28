LANCASTER — The Transfer Station will charge more to dispose of demolition and construction materials.
The Select Board last week unanimously approved a raft of long overdue price changes.
Transfer Station Director Brian Patnoe said the changes were long overdue and will offset “$10,000 to $15,000” in annual losses for demolition and construction waste disposal.
“It should have been done years ago, a little at a time,” said Patnoe.
Select Board Member Troy Merner voiced concern that the price hikes and new fees would disproportionately impact contractors.
However, Chair Leon Rideout said, the current situation was unacceptable.
“The town can’t continue to absorb the losses,” he said.
Meanwhile town bag prices will not change for the time being.
“I don’t want to increase town bag prices yet,” he said. “They are close to breaking even or making a little bit of money.”
The new fee schedule includes price hikes for demolition ($20 to $30 per yard), shingle disposal ($36 to $50 per yard), and construction bag disposal ($2-3 to $3-5 at 10 cents per pound). It also includes smaller increases for light bulb and electronics disposal.
The Transfer Station will also begin charging for disposal of asphalt/brick/concrete ($30 per yard), smoke detectors ($10), fire extinguishers ($5) and more.
In many cases, Patnoe said, the fee increases simply cover disposal costs and are not revenue generators.
For more information visit www.lancasternh.org/transfer-station.html
VIDEO CONTRACT EXTENDED
Phlume Media will continue to record Select Board meetings through March.
The Select Board unanimously approved a three-month extension at a cost of $800.
Town Meeting voters will decide whether to fund the service after that point.
Town Meeting had rejected warrant articles to fund meeting broadcasts in 2020 and 2021. However, the 2021 request narrowly failed by a 28-26 margin.
That prompted Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson to propose a six-month trial, which the Select Board approved in June.
They hired Phlume Media to film meetings through December at a rate of $200 per meeting. It was paid four through the town’s public relations line item.
They have been taped broadcasts, not live streamed.
LAGOON ACCESS
The Select Board denied bird watchers access to the fenced-in town lagoon.
They cited concerns over liability, public safety and proximity to solar panels located on site.
“I just don’t think anybody needs to be inside the fence. How do you control it or manage it?” asked Selectman Shane Beattie.
However, as a compromise, bird watchers will have access to a town-owned, 10-foot buffer along the lagoon perimeter , with parking available on a section of public road. Those matters will be clarified by public signage, which will be installed in the spring.
Selectmen also suggested a viewing platform, to provide bird watchers with better sightlines into the lagoon. No vote was taken.
Sewer lagoons are considered prime bird watching locations.
During discussion, Selectmen considered — but ultimately rejected — a proposal to allow lagoon access with a liability waiver. It was determined that a waiver requirement would be difficult to manage and enforce.
An abutter, Arlene Allin, opposed public access to the lagoon. She said birdwatchers could access other, more appropriate locations.
“There are other areas that you can watch the birds, the same birds that come there.” she said.
GOOD GOVERNMENT GROUP
The Good Government Group, a local political watchdog organization, presented the Select Board with a list of recommendations to improve government transparency.
Group spokesperson, Peter Riviere suggested that Budget Committee meetings be opened to public dialogue and questions; that Budget Committee meetings be recorded and made available to watch online; that a committee be established to review town loans and lending practices; and that the town report be re-designed to provide more detail and greater clarity.
The Select Board took the suggestions under advisement.
“We realize that’s asking a lot, but we will continue to push for better — and, yes, even better — practices for our town government,” Riviere said.
