Ginny Gelinas, left, and Donna Gaudette stand among bags of presents during the Toys For Tots distribution at VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster on Dec. 19, 2020. This year the program donated gifts to 145 familise and more than 325 local children in southern Coos County. It received strong support from Santas Village. The Rialto Theater, and individual donors. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments