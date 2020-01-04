After being conceived more than a decade ago and seeing ground broken in late 2018, the new $14.2 million, 42,000-square-foot patient care clinic at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster is now complete and accepting patients as more services move in and set up shop.

An open house for the three-story Lancaster Patient Care Clinic, located at 173 Middle St. and designed to improve patient care and services, is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.