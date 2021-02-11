Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary will add first-grade classrooms to accommodate rising demand for in-person learning.

The new classrooms will serve five students each. They open on Monday.

SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia said existing first-grade classrooms were at COVID-19 capacity, making it necessary for Lancaster and Whitefield to each add a second first-grade class.

Existing staff will run the new classes.

