MILLSFIELD, NH – On Sunday, March 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call for a single person snowmobile crash on the Newell Brook Trail in the town of Millsfield. Conservation officers, 45th Parallel Ambulance, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Rescue Team (DHART) and Errol Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Patricia Eddy, 63, of Lancaster, N.H.
Members of the riding party stated that when navigating a corner, Eddy lost control of her machine after striking a patch of ice and got her ski caught on the edge of the trail. She was thrown from it sufeering serious injuries. Members of her riding party rushed to her side and placed a call to 911.
