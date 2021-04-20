Masks optional.
Lancaster will recommend that staff and visitors to public buildings continue to wear face coverings, but will not issue a mandate.
The Select Board made the decision on Monday.
Communities across the state are addressing the issue after Gov. Chris Sununu rescinded a statewide mask order earlier this month.
Other communities, businesses and school districts have opted to implement their own mask mandates, to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risk as New Hampshire continues to experience the third wave of infections.
In Littleton, those entering town and school buildings must wear masks. Other school districts will also continue mask orders, including the White Mountains Regional SAU 36 school district.
Businesses across the area will continue with “no mask, no entry” policies, including several on Littleton’s Main Street.
Meanwhile, Franconia has a town mask ordinance that was approved last year and will continue for 30 days after the New Hampshire’s State of Emergency expires.
As of Monday, New Hampshire had 3,329 active cases with a 7-day rolling average.
Locally there were 63 active cases in Berlin, 32 in Littleton, 28 in Haverhill, 11 in Bethlehem, 9 in Lyman, 6 in Gorham, 5 in Piermont, and at least one in Bath, Carroll, Clarksville, Franconia, Lancaster, Lisbon, Milan, Monroe, Pittsburg, Stratford, Sugar Hill, and Whitefield.
