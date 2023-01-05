DANVILLE — The Fairbanks Museum and Vermont Land Trust announced the creation of the Fairbanks Museum Nature Preserve at Matsinger Forest in Danville. The 500+ acre parcel located near Greenbanks Hollow was given to the Fairbanks Museum by John and Barbara Matsinger in December to fulfill their vision for forest stewardship, environmental education, and community access to the natural world.

The creation of the Fairbanks Museum Nature Preserve at Matsinger Forest represents three decades of discussion and partnership between the Vermont Land Trust (VLT), the Fairbanks Museum, and John and Barbara Matsinger. In 1992, the Matsingers protected a 180-acre parcel by conserving it with the Vermont Land Trust. Since then, they have acquired adjacent parcels and partnered with VLT to conserve many of those as well for education and recreation. Today nearly 390 acres are protected with VLT. Between 1992 and 2006, the Matsingers placed conservation easements on the property in partnership with the Vermont Land Trust, while making provisions for the future use of the property for educational activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments