Land Trust Leading Joe’s Brook Show-And-Tell Bike Tour

WEST DANVILLE — A recent Joe’s Brook land acquisition has the Passumpsic Valley Land Trust inviting people to a show-and-tell bike trip.
The ride is set for May 23 and will begin at 1 p.m. at the US Route 2 parking lot in West Danville. Riders will stick to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, heading west along Joe’s Pond, ending in the area of Channel Drive where the completed portion of the rail trail ends at a Joe’s Brook bridge. The trip will showcase a wetlands area that the PVLT has acquired.
The mission of the Passumpsic Valley Land Trust as noted on their website is “To conduct conservation activities related to the Passumpsic River and its watershed, with a focus on the recreational, educational, ecological, and historic assets afforded by these resources.”
The tour is an opportunity to experience Joe’s Pond and its surroundings, as well as the habitats that are conserved through the work of the PVLT. “Ecological values of the organization, benefits, challenges, and history of the land parcels, and the power of conserved ownership will all be discussed during the ride,” noted information provided by the PVLT.
The ride is 5 miles total and will happen in accordance with safeguards related to COVID-19. Social distancing, a face mask, and sanitization products are required.
“We certainly think riding bikes is a good social distance opportunity,” said Damon Crowley , PVLT president. of East Barnet. “It’s a good opportunity to get out and provide people a chance to engage and to promote the property.”
“We really feel like conserving the wetlands is important for water quality and wildlife in general.”
The most recent land acquisition was given to the PVLT. It is near the end of the bike trail at Joe’s Brook and Channel Drive and is less than an acre, but it’s part of a larger Joe’s Pond conservation effort by the PVLT. In 2012, the organization purchased about 12 acres along Joe’s Brook at the inlet to Joe’s Pond. The property has about a half-mile of Joe’s Brook frontage.
About a mile of the rail trail now runs along PVLT land, and Crowley said he is glad that the use of the rail trail once completed will bring more people to experience the conserved Joe’s Pond area. “People don’t access our lands as much as we’d like them to,” he said.
