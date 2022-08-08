Landaff Preparing For Old Home Day On Aug. 20
Landaff volunteer firefighters participated in a live training burn July 10 with departments from Lisbon and Sugar Hill. (Courtesy photo)

LANDAFF — Landaff Old Home Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Town Center.

The first event at 9 a.m. is the annual auction. “This has been our best year for collecting many great quality items to be auctioned,” said Jason Cartwright, chief of the fire department. “We have had many people moving, downsizing, and organizing creating a large amount of the best items we’ve seen in years. If you are looking to fill a need, this is the auction to be at with a wide range of tools to use and items to furnish and decorate your home.”

