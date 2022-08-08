Landaff Preparing For Old Home Day On Aug. 20

LANDAFF — Landaff Old Home Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Town Center.
The first event at 9 a.m. is the annual auction. “This has been our best year for collecting many great quality items to be auctioned,” said Jason Cartwright, chief of the fire department. “We have had many people moving, downsizing, and organizing creating a large amount of the best items we’ve seen in years. If you are looking to fill a need, this is the auction to be at with a wide range of tools to use and items to furnish and decorate your home.”
There will be raffles, and a concession stand selling hot dogs and Landaff Famous Donuts, along with a bounce house for the kids. There will also be booths selling items related to Landaff and the North Country lifestyle. John Barth, president of the Landaff Volunteer Fire Association, says “We hope many will come and enjoy a quaint town with beautiful views and experience a classic small-town event.”
There will be two seatings for the Benefit Supper at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations are required by calling (603) 838-8965 or (603) 838-6039, and must be made by Aug. 16. The dinner will take place at the town hall.
The Landaff Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer department, meaning members do not receive compensation in any form. It is part of the Twin State Mutual Aid system, and responds to fires in Lisbon, Lyman, Littleton, Bath, Woodsville, Sugar Hill and other areas. The department has 12 members, and the association that supports the department has about 30 members. “These are great numbers from a community of less than 300 full-time residents, which shows our community’s commitment to community and service,” Cartwright stated.
This year, the association is raising money for upgraded boots for all members, as well as new tools needed to make responses safer and more productive.
