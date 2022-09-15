Supporters of a New Hampshire House bill that sought to prevent the siting of any new landfill near any source of groundwater that moves faster than a specified measure had their hopes dashed on Thursday when it was defeated after failing in a Senate veto override vote.

In the spring, the New Hampshire House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed House Bill 1454, a bipartisan piece of legislation that was sponsored by state Rep. Edith Tucker, D- Randolph.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments