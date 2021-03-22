Landfill In Bethlehem:Group Has Standing To Appeal State’s Expansion Approval

The Waste Management Council has concluded that an environmental group has standing to appeal the state’s approval of the final phase of landfill expansion in Bethlehem and that landfill impacts, such as noise and odor, are direct impacts.
On Feb. 8, Bryan Gould and Morgan Tanafon, attorneys for Casella Waste Systems, filed a motion to dismiss the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation’s appeal of an October 2020 decision by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to approve a permit for Casella Waste Systems’ Stage VI expansion at its landfill in Bethlehem.
Gould and Tanafon argued that CLF lacks legal standing to appeal because only one or two of its members have alleged direct harm and their allegations of noise, odor, traffic, and view impacts do not amount to direct and adverse injuries that can be anticipated to continue if the permit is approved.
But in a four-page rejection of the company’s argument that issued last week, David Conley, hearing officer for the state’s WMC, agreed with CLF that the group has standing to appeal, and that CLF can do so under New Hampshire RSA 21-O:14, 1-a, the administrative appeals statute.
Bethlehem residents Andrea Bryant and Peter Menard, who live near Casella’s landfill along Trudeau Road and are members of CLF, submitted sworn affidavits in support of CLF’s objection to Casella’s motion to dismiss, wrote Conley.
“Ms. Bryant states that she has been directly and adversely affected by … noise and odor emanating from the landfill that have forced her to keep her windows closed even in summer,” he wrote in the Wednesday decision. “Moreover, she has a view of the landfill that negatively affects her enjoyment, use and the value of her property. If the permit is allowed to stand, she will continue to endure these adverse consequences. (Mr. Peter Menard … who resides within two miles of the landfill, also submitted an affidavit under oath to the same effect).”
Contrary to Casella’s suggestion, there is no New Hampshire case law establishing that noise or odor are not direct and adverse injuries to the peaceful enjoyment of one’s property, wrote Conley.
“Nor is it mere speculation that the currently experienced negative effects of living near the landfill will continue in the future if the permit to expand the scope and extend the life of the landfill is implemented as now written,” he stated. “Here, living within sight and a mile or two of one of the largest landfill operations in the state can reasonably be presumed to be sufficiently proximate for standing purposes … The alleged noxious odor, noise, and negative consequences to the members’ property stemming from operation of the landfill in its current state are not ‘generalized wrongs’ to the public at large.”
It is undetermined when the WMC will render a final decision on the appeal.
As it stands now, DES’s Oct. 9 permit approval allows Casella to dump nearly 1 million tons of waste in its landfill in Bethlehem to extend the landfill life to 2026, after which Casella hopes to have a new landfill operating beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton.
The Dalton proposal, too, however, has met with opposition groups, among them CLF, which has sued the state in superior court.
In that superior court case, CLF asks the court for an injunction prohibiting DES from issuing any permits for new or expanded landfills until the department updates its solid waste management plan.
