A landfill siting bill passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday, though not the version some local lawmakers and residents who had been following the bill during the 2023 legislative session had hoped for.
Senate Bill 61 seeks to require the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to study current siting regulations and adopt rules regarding site-specific surface water setbacks for landfills and make a $200,000 appropriation to DES for hiring an independent consultant to undertake and complete within two years hydro-geologic and other studies.
While the bill was supported by DES and the solid waste industry, some lawmakers, who offered a new amendment with stronger language, said the bill as written does not sufficiently ensure that a private consultant would not have a conflict of interest and the bill should have more technical requirements based on the movement of groundwater.
They also said that if the study is not completed or the rules not changed in the 2-year period, SB 61 would have DES revert to the old rules for surface water protection, which include a 200-foot setback from any water body, a distance they said was put in place three decades ago and is inadequate in today’s world, where more is known about contaminants and how they travel through groundwater.
The driving force behind the newest amendment that was offered on the House floor on Thursday was state Rep. Kelley Potenza, R-Concord, who noted that the House overwhelmingly passed House Bill 56 (co-sponsored by state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton), which would have created stronger setback requirements for landfills near water bodies based on settled science, but that bill was killed in the Senate.
Potenza opposed SB 61 as previously amended by state Rep. Peter Bixby, D-Dover, in the House Environment and Agriculture Committee, arguing that the Bixby amendment does not go far enough and that the Legislature was told by DES that no new landfills would be needed for at least 20 years.
“My amendment fixes many of the critical red flags in SB 61,” said Potenza. “Our committee witnessed incredible disrespect from unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats threatening vetoes if there were any changes made to SB 61.”
SB 61, as written, removes any legislative oversight and authority, and under the New Hampshire Constitution, the Legislature is not allowed to delegate its authority to another body, she said.
“Our citizens are our stakeholders who put their trust in us to make sure unelected bureaucrats and industry gatekeepers aren’t making laws that we were elected to do for the real stakeholders, the citizens of New Hampshire,” said Potenza. “SB 61 is based on the false premise there is more science to study here. All the science on this particular topic is fully settled.”
SB 61, as written, gives power to a private consultant and favors consultants who design and construct landfills but who do not identify risks or recognize the consequences of technology that can fail, said Potenza, who added that her amendment would change the process so the study gets reported back to the Legislature.
“Our constituents only want clean water and non-toxic living environments for themselves and their families,” she said. “This amendment puts environmental science back in the room … all with keeping a smart balance and respecting industry needs and the health and well-being of New Hampshire citizens.”
Potenza said another reason for her amendment is the previous amendment did not change certain language in SB 61.
“Why would we ever pass a bill that says we are commanding a study, the taxpayers are going to pay for that study, and we, the Legislature, have no oversight once said study is completed, but if after the study, that we the people paid for to help determine new rules, if DES doesn’t adopt new rules in 24 months we can go back to the old non-site specific rules?” she said. “This is a circular firing statement and completely renders the bill useless.”
Potenza said her change is simple.
“If the department does not adopt rules … within 24 months, the department shall hold any application for a standard [landfill] permit in abeyance until [new] rules are adopted,” she said. “Isn’t it time to put common sense back into an issue that will affect New Hampshire citizens for decades, centuries, to come? Wasn’t this what we were elected to do and make doing the right thing popular again?”
Speaking after Potenza was state Rep. Judy Aron, R-South Acworth, who said the Potenza amendment would kill SB 61.
Potenza’s amendment failed in a 226-152 vote.
Bixby said under his amendment, SB 61 would suspend the approval of any landfill permit for the next two years until the study is complete and said if the bill does not pass, then new applications for landfills could be filed using the 200-foot setback.
SB 61, with the Bixby amendment, passed in a 236-132 vote.
Because of the revisions made in the House, SB 61 will go back to the New Hampshire Senate.
