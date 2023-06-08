A landfill siting bill passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday, though not the version some local lawmakers and residents who had been following the bill during the 2023 legislative session had hoped for.

Senate Bill 61 seeks to require the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to study current siting regulations and adopt rules regarding site-specific surface water setbacks for landfills and make a $200,000 appropriation to DES for hiring an independent consultant to undertake and complete within two years hydro-geologic and other studies.

